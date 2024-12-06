SunDrive Solar partners with Capral Aluminium for Australian solar PV supply chain

Natalie Malligan, CEO of SunDrive believes the partnership showcases SunDrive’s commitment to a future made in Australia.

“The opportunity to source local and low-carbon aluminium through Capral has the potential to not only support Australian jobs and businesses but create a unique, Australian product that supports Australian jobs and enhance the resilience and sustainability of our production process,” Malligan said.

Based in South Sydney, New South Wales, SunDrive Solar received AU$11 million (US$7.6 million) from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) last year and underwent a restructuring of the company in August. The restructuring aimed to help streamline the organisation’s operations, improve its solar technology and navigate a commercial route to market through partnerships.

SunDrive’s novel solar cell technology replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper, a material that is orders of magnitude cheaper and more abundant than silver. Using copper for solar metallisation could result in solar module production that is cheaper and more efficient than current standards. Copper is also easier to recycle than silver and less energy is required in this process.

The use of silver is projected to become a concern for the PV industry. By 2050, it is forecasted that solar manufacturing will consume up to 98% of the world’s silver reserves if silver continues to be a prominent metal component.

For Capral, the partnership with SunDrive Solar is similar to one it struck with Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar earlier this year. Under the terms of the agreement, Capral will supply extruded aluminium for Tindo’s locally produced solar PV modules in Australia.

The collaboration has the potential for further expansion to support Tindo’s future gigafactory, located in Adelaide, South Australia.

SunDrive recently inked a partnership with Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar. The two will establish a joint venture with plans to scale manufacturing opportunities in Australia.

A company statement declared that the JV will combine SunDrive’s use of copper and Trina Solar’s global manufacturing expertise and n-type technology.

Commenting on the partnership with SunDrive, Mark Murray, sales and market manager – industrial solutions for Capral, said: “We truly believe in supporting their ambitions for domestic manufacturing and supply chains. We’re committed to exploring advanced manufacturing and automation solutions to meet the growing demands for SunDrive’s and Trina Solar’s modules, ensuring we remain competitive in the global market.”