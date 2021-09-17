Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

By Jules Scully
Inverters, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

News

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

News

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Australia backs measures to improve integrity of rooftop solar sector

News

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

News

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

News

Procurement considerations for the large-format module era

Featured Articles, Features

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The install is colocated with a hydropower plant in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani. Image: Sungrow.

A 58.5MW floating PV plant in Thailand, said to be the largest install of its kind in the country, has been connected to the grid, according to inverter and floating solutions supplier Sungrow.

Colocated with a hydropower plant, the solar project spans 121 hectares atop a reservoir in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani.

As well as supplying its SG3400HV inverter, Sungrow provided the project’s floating platform, which the company said “guarantees a minimal negative effect on the lake’s flora and fauna”. The installation features glass-glass modules as well as a mooring system made from high-density polyethylene.

Having awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project to a consortium including B.Grimm Power and Energy China in 2020, state-run utility the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) said earlier this year that it expected to begin commercial operation at the facility this October.

EGAT also previously said that it is continuing to develop hydro-floating solar hybrid projects with a total capacity of 2,725MW at its dams across Thailand.

The existing grid connection at hydropower plants combined with available space above large reservoirs means floating solar could be an attractive option for Thailand as it aims to draw 35% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2037.

Sungrow, which has a notable presence in China’s floating PV sector, said it has previously supplied equipment for a 12.5MW floating solar plant located at an industrial reservoir in Thailand’s Rayong province as well as four floating plants totalling 15MW in the Suphanburi province.

It was suggested in a recent panel discussion that the proven ability to install large-scale floating PV projects in Southeast Asia means financing should be readily available for new installations.

Other notable projects the region will see EDF develop a 240MWp floating solar project in Laos colocated with a 1.08GW hydropower plant, while Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build a 2.2GWp floating project on the Indonesian island of Batam that will have the potential to export some of its output to nearby Singapore via a subsea cable.

Elsewhere, it was revealed yesterday (16 September) that engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has commissioned what it said is India’s largest floating solar project. With a capacity of 25MW and covering 100 acres, the project has been built at the site of a coal plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
colocation, egat, floating pv, floating solar, hybrid, hydropower, inverter supplier, sungrow, sungrow floating, thailand

Read Next

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

September 8, 2021
Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology has lowered its revenue and earnings guidance for the remainder of the year due to the undersupply of electronic components.  

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

September 2, 2021
JinkoSolar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), among the world’s largest manufacturers of battery storage cells.

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

August 31, 2021
Renewables developer Amp Energy has signed a land deal with an aboriginal community group in Australia, allowing the development of a utility-scale solar-storage project.

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

August 23, 2021
Singapore’s national water agency PUB is considering the installation of two floating solar projects with a combined capacity of 144MWp as part of efforts to utilise the city-state’s reservoirs for renewables generation.

SMA tightens supplier, stockpiling strategies as delivery constraints set to bite

August 12, 2021
SMA Solar Technology saw inverter sales decline in the first half of 2021 and warned of potential delivery capacity constraints in H2 because of the ongoing strained supply situation for electronic components.

ReNew Power buys two new renewable operating portfolios in India in latest acquisition

August 12, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has acquired two operating renewable energy portfolios in India, building on recent acquisitions in the country and boosting the company’s earning position

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

News

FTC Solar replaces CEO amid ‘tough operational environment’

News

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

News

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021