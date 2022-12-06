Sungrow to supply Voltalia with 580MW of inverters for Brazilian PV projects

Sungrow’s SG3125HV invertors at the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf plant in Germany. Image: Sungrow.

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow has supplied 580MW of integrated inverters to the Serra do Mel solar complex in Brazil.

Operated by global renewable energy company Voltalia, the Serra do Mel 1&2 projects will form part of the Serra Blanco hybrid cluster, which currently sits at 800MW capacity of predominantly wind assets. Voltalia said that the cluster is expected to total almost 2.5GW.

Sungrow supplied 70 SG3125HV central inverters, which have a C5 corrosion level and a power of 3437kW. The inverters can also be operated remotely as part of a fully automated system.

Voltalia said that it has already begun construction on the Serra do Mel 3&4 projects, which will employ 608 SG350HX inverters from Sungrow. These third and fourth stages of the project will add up to 260MW.

In September, Voltalia announced that it expected to reach its target of 2.6GW installed renewables capacity a year earlier than planned, and in June it began development of another 1.5GW renewables cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil, similar to the Serra Blanco cluster.

