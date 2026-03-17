Sunsure secures US$65.6 million debt to fund 242MWp solar portfolio in India

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The financing will underpin the development of more than 242MWp of solar capacity, with output contracted to commercial and industrial (C&I) offtakers under long-term power purchase agreements.

According to the firm, the projects will provide round-the-clock renewable energy in the areas and expected to support industrial consumers in reducing energy costs and advancing decarbonisation efforts.

“These financings, done for solar projects in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, are key to advancing…Sunsure’s commitment to power and decarbonise the C&I backbone of both states,” Shashank Sharma, CEO, Sunsure Energy said.

“As we expand across major industrial regions including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, continued access to long-term institutional capital remains critical to building high-quality renewable assets.”

Gurgaon, Haryana-headquartered Sunsure has around 600MWp of operational solar capacity in India as of late 2025, with a development pipeline of 7.1GWp as it continues to scale its portfolio to 7.5GWp.

In December 2025, the firm signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Indian drinking water brand Bisleri International. Under the agreement, Bisleri agreed to procure power from Sunsure’s 82.5MW solar PV project in Earch, Uttar Pradesh, which entered commercial operation in September.