Suntech invests US$1.5 billion in 10GW TOPCon cell manufacturing hub in China

In partnership with the municipal government of Suzhou, Suntech will establish a cell production line for n-type TOPCon modules. Image: Suntech

PV module manufacturer Suntech has signed a cooperation agreement to build a 10GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) high-efficiency cell production manufacturing hub in the Chinese province of Anhui.

With a total investment of RMB10.5 billion (US$1.52 billion), the company will partner with the municipal government of Suzhou City and Suma Park of Suzhou City.

The company currently has production bases in Wuxi, Changzhou, Chuzhou and Suzhou, with an annual cell capacity production of 16.5GW and a module production capacity of 25GW annually.

Suntech’s smart factory will be able to produce 182mm (M10) and 210mm (M12) cells for the production of n-type TOPCon modules.

Moreover, the PV module manufacturer is among several Chinese manufacturers who recently announced an increase in production of n-type TOPCon modules with module manufacturers Trina Solar and DAS Solar also betting on the technology.

Recently PV Tech Premium explored the levelised cost of energy for different technologies of n-type modules including TOPCon, passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and heterojunction.