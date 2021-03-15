Solar Media
News

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

News

Xinte Energy secures 152,400MT polysilicon supply contract

News

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

News

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

News

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

News

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

LF Energy and Sony CSL to ‘reimagine’ power networks with new project

News

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

News
Talesun also undertook a major retrofit of these facilities at its Changshu headquarters with advanced cell and module production equipment, with nameplate cell capacity of 1.5GW and module assembly capacity of 2.5GW. Image: Talesun Solar

Technology and science group Jiangsu Zhongli Group, which includes integrated PV manufacturer Talesun Solar is planning a new PV manufacturing hub in Siyang Economic Development Zone, Shuyang County, Jiangsu Province, China.

The integrated cell and module assembly plant is planned to have an initial 5GW of solar cell and module assembly capacity. The framework agreement was signed with the Yangyang Economic Development Zone.

Talesun’s last major module assembly expansion, which amounted to 5GW of capacity of advanced large-area wafer, half-cut module technology, came online in 2020 with an investment of around RMB2 billion (US$307 million). It features highly automated production lines and is located in Zibo City, Shandong province.

The company also took an impairment charge of around US$56.4 million in 2020 on outdated solar cell (1.7GW) and module assembly (2.4GW) production equipment in response to the rapid industry transition to larger-area wafers and new module string density packaging formats.

Furthermore, Talesun undertook a major retrofit of facilities based at its Changshu headquarters with advanced cell and module production equipment, featuring nameplate cell capacity of 1.5GW and module assembly capacity of 2.5GW.

A module assembly plant in Thailand with a nameplate capacity of around 1.5GW is also expected to be updated for larger-area wafer modules in 2021, after an upgrade of solar cell equipment in 2020.

The company did not disclose details concerning the capital expenditure required or the timelines for the new integrated cell and module project.

Talesun also has plans for a 1GW heterojunction (HJ) manufacturing plant and a 1GW N-type mono TOPcon facility.

