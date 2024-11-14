Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

This project was awarded by state-owned company NHDC in 2022 and comprises 213,460 modules.

According to the company, it is the largest operational FPV project in India, and surpasses in size another project from Tata Power. In 2022, the company commissioned a 101.6MW FPV project in the southern state of Kerala.

China completes 1GW open sea floating PV project

Speaking of largest floating solar projects, in the neighbouring country of China, a 1GW open sea floating PV project has been completed earlier this week. State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) recently connected the project to grid and claimed it was the “first and largest of its kind in the world”.

The FPV plant is situated around 8km off the coast of Dongying City, on the eastern coast of China, adjacent to the Bohai Sea.

The technology continues to mature as more, and bigger, FPV projects are commissioned. Last year, PV Tech Premium looked at the latest technological improvements that have driven the growth of the market.