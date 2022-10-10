Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

Tata Power plans to increase its solar rooftop installs from 65MW to 1GW in the Indian state of Rajasthan in the next five years. Image: Tata Power.

Energy giant Tata Power plans to expand its footprint in the Indian state of Rajasthan and bring its renewables portfolio there to 10GW in the next five years.

Along with its fully owned subsidiary, Tata Power Solar, the company plans to develop up to 8GW of utility-scale projects, 1GW of rooftop solar – which represents half of the current installed capacity in the segment throughout the country – and increase its solar pump installs in the state by 2027.

Rajasthan, which was the top Indian state for solar installs in H1 2022, is an important market for Tata Power’s renewable business with a portfolio of nearly 5GWp.

Praveer Sinha, CEO at Tata Power, said: “Both in terms of potential and what has been done so far, Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power.”

Moreover, the company has recently commissioned several projects in Rajasthan – a 225MW hybrid project in August and a 160MW solar plant earlier this year – bringing its total renewable projects commissioned in the state to 2,066MW.

It has a further 2,873MW of solar projects under construction in Rajasthan that are set to be completed in the next 12 to 24 months.

So far in terms of residential rooftop installs, Tata Power has installed a cumulative capacity of 65MW.

Earlier this year, Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu to set up a 4GW solar cell and 4GW module factory in the state.