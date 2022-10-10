Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

News

SEIA slams FEMA proposal that would force PV projects be built to withstand natural disasters as ‘a complete mess’  

News

Solar developer Eco Energy World plans to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

Leeward Renewable Energy kicks off 100MW North Carolina project

News

Enphase looking to strengthen smart home offering as it eyes greater European penetration

News

India’s residential rooftop sector to grow 60% in FY23, says report

News

Solar PV-plus-flow battery project in Alberta underway from oil & gas pipeline company TC Energy

News

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tata Power plans to increase its solar rooftop installs from 65MW to 1GW in the Indian state of Rajasthan in the next five years. Image: Tata Power.

Energy giant Tata Power plans to expand its footprint in the Indian state of Rajasthan and bring its renewables portfolio there to 10GW in the next five years.

Along with its fully owned subsidiary, Tata Power Solar, the company plans to develop up to 8GW of utility-scale projects, 1GW of rooftop solar – which represents half of the current installed capacity in the segment throughout the country – and increase its solar pump installs in the state by 2027.

Rajasthan, which was the top Indian state for solar installs in H1 2022, is an important market for Tata Power’s renewable business with a portfolio of nearly 5GWp.

Praveer Sinha, CEO at Tata Power, said: “Both in terms of potential and what has been done so far, Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power.”

Moreover, the company has recently commissioned several projects in Rajasthan – a 225MW hybrid project in August and a 160MW solar plant earlier this year – bringing its total renewable projects commissioned in the state to 2,066MW.

It has a further 2,873MW of solar projects under construction in Rajasthan that are set to be completed in the next 12 to 24 months.

So far in terms of residential rooftop installs, Tata Power has installed a cumulative capacity of 65MW.

Earlier this year, Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu to set up a 4GW solar cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
india, india solar, rajasthan, renewables targets, rooftop solar, tata power, utility-scale solar

Read Next

India’s residential rooftop sector to grow 60% in FY23, says report

October 7, 2022
India’s residential rooftop solar capacity is set to increase 60% by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to a report by the IEEFA and JMK Research.

Waaree Energies raises US$120 million for PV module capacity expansion to 9GW

October 6, 2022
Waaree Energies has raised US$120 million from investors to expand its module and cell production capacity in India.

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

October 5, 2022
The rise in solar and wind generation met over three-quarters of the global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2022, according to a report from think tank Ember.

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

October 4, 2022
The government of India has released guidelines on the second round of its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designed to develop greater domestic PV production and slash the country’s reliance on imports.
PV Tech Premium

Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops

September 30, 2022
As trade bodies call for Ukraine to reach 50% renewables in its power mix by 2030, it will need to install 17GW of solar PV.

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

September 28, 2022
Rajasthan’s electricity regulator has proposed new rules that would make solar installations in the state which supply power to other states provide 10% of their generation to Rajasthan’s state distribution company (Discom) free of charge.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

News

Enphase looking to strengthen smart home offering as it eyes greater European penetration

News

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

News

Solar PV-plus-flow battery project in Alberta underway from oil & gas pipeline company TC Energy

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022