News

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

News

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

News

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

News

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

News

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

News

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

News

25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

Featured Articles, Features, Interviews
Arid and desert-like Rajasthan has some of the best solar resources in the country. Image: Tata Power

Tata Power Solar has commissioned a 160MW solar project in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan as it continues its PV roll-out across the country.

The Jetstar project was completed in 15 months and is one of the largest solar projects in the state, according to Tata Power Solar.

Rajasthan is one of the biggest solar states in India with it and three other states – Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh – making up the majority of PV deployment in the country.

The announcement comes a day after Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewables Energy (TPREL) commissioned a 300MW solar project in Gujarat, which it claimed was India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

Tata Power Solar said the Jetstar project would “increase the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix of the state but also contribute its bit towards India’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, India pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2070 – the date at which most analysts thought possible – and committed to reaching 450GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN.

Key to this is the development of domestic PV manufacturing, the Indian government believes, with Tata Power Renewables seeing a “bright future” ahead for solar manufacturing in the country.

In February, it stated its aim to take advantage of India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and other policy mechanisms as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity.

commissioned projects, india, rajasthan, tata power, tata power solar

