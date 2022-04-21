Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

News

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News

TÜV Rheinland issues first green hydrogen, ammonia certifications

News

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tesla installed 48MW of solar in Q1 2021. Image: Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the company to address component shortages that limited the progress of its solar business in the first quarter of 2021, as installs decreased 48% year-on-year.

After Tesla added 92MW of solar in Q1 2021, this fell to 48MW in Q1 2022 – representing the company’s second-worst quarter on record for solar deployment and its lowest figure for installs since Q2 2020. Q1 solar deployment was also down 44% on Q4 2021, when 85MW was added.

The year-on-year decline was caused by “import delays beyond our control on certain solar components”, Tesla said, without specifying which parts were affected.

Q1 2021Q2 2021Q3 2021Q4 2021Q1 2022
Solar deployed (MW) 9285838548

Tesla’s energy business has continued to be impacted by macro conditions, more severely than the company’s vehicle business, according to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn. “Our storage products, our need of chip supply and new import processes have impacted supply of certain components for our solar systems, which is reflected in our solar volume for the quarter,” he said during a conference call with investors.

While a record 4.2GWdc of residential solar was installed in the US in 2021, elevated component pricing and supply chain issues worsened throughout the year, with industry players experiencing tight module availability in Q4 and heading into 2022, according to recent research from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Since that was published, US solar companies have also been hit by widespread module supply cancellations and delays after the country’s Department of Commerce announced it would investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

More than 90% of respondents to a SEIA survey said the decision to investigate is having a “severe or devastating impact” on their business.

Despite the impact of part shortages in Q1, Musk remains bullish about the remainder of 2021. “We expect batteries and solar to also grow well this year,” he said.

Deployment of Tesla’s Solar Roof product, which integrates PV modules directly into roof tiles, continued to grow year-on-year Q1, but no installation figures were provided.

Tesla’s Q1 energy storage additions were up 90% year-on-year, as the company added 846MWh, with the growth mainly driven by demand for its Powerwall home battery. The company said that with battery storage demand currently substantially above capacity, growth has been limited by ongoing supply chain challenges.

Revenues from Tesla’s energy generation and storage division in Q1 were up 25% year-on-year to US$616 million, but fell 10% on Q4 2021. While the unit posted a profit during two quarters last year, a $72 million loss was recorded in Q1.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, delays, elon musk, energy storage, financial results, powerwall, residential, solar roof tile, supply chain, tesla

Read Next

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

April 20, 2022
US tracker manufacturer Nextracker has responded to global supply chain disruptions by inaugurating a new production line in Texas within a campus from steel producer Steel Dynamics.

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

April 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$450 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and energy storage project pipeline in the US.

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

April 19, 2022
Solar EPC company iSun more than doubled its revenue year-on-year in 2021, driven in part by the execution of its commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project backlog.

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

April 19, 2022
Solar developers Quantum Power Asia and ib vogt are planning to construct a 3.5GW PV plant and 12GWh energy storage facility in Indonesia that will export electricity to Singapore via a subsea cable.

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

April 14, 2022
LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

April 13, 2022
Nevada utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewables projects to add to its portfolio in the state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021