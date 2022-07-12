Subscribe
Group Licence
News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

News

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

News

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (pictured) is said to have launched a last-ditch bid to pass a reconciliation bill before the summer recess. Image: Senate Democrats.

Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

In a letter coordinated by industry trade groups, more than 400 solar and energy storage manufacturers, developers, EPCs and other companies called on members of Congress to get on with passing a bill that has been stuck in the Washington D.C. quagmire for months.

It comes amidst an industry-wide ‘day of action’, with clean energy advocates also calling congressional offices with similar requests, as lobbying efforts step up.

The letter, addressed to US President Joe Biden, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, stresses how the US’ solar, storage and other clean energy industries “stand ready” to develop a US power system that is cleaner, cheaper and more secure.

“Please pass the tools in reconciliation to help us make that possible,” the letter reads, finishing simply: “It’s time to get this done.”

The letter and a full list of co-signees can be read here.

Renewed lobbying efforts follow reports that Schumer has launched last-ditch efforts to break the deadlock in Senate and secure sufficient votes for the Biden administration to pass a budget reconciliation bill that is critical to the president’s policy agenda.

Senator Joe Manchin has so far stonewalled efforts to pass the bill citing its expense, however progress on issues including the cost of prescription drugs and taxation had led to speculation a broader agreement could be close with the August recess fast approaching.

Democrats will be set on passing legislation prior to November’s mid term elections.  

Of particular interest to the US solar community will be the presence of an extension for solar investment tax credits and the implementation of manufacturing incentives under the proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America act.

“This is a once-in-a-generation window for leaders in Washington to deliver on their promise to tackle climate change, create clean energy jobs and ease the tight grip of inflation and the global energy crisis,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said, noting that concerns over soaring inflation and a global energy crisis demanded lawmakers “finally get these policies over the finish line”.

“The time for rhetoric is over, and the only thing left is to cut a deal,” Hopper said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
budget bill, chuck schumer, joe biden, joe manchin, nancy pelosi, policy, seia, SEMA, solar energy, us solar

Read Next

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

July 11, 2022
One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas in this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

July 11, 2022
Indian solar importers will no longer be permitted to defer payment of the country’s basic customs duty (BCD) following a new order from tax authorities.

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

July 8, 2022
Solar polysilicon prices jumped by a further 4% this week, fuelling industry assessments that prices will soon jump above the RMB300/kg (US$44.74/kg) barrier.

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

July 7, 2022
More than 2GW of solar has won contracts in the UK’s latest renewables auction clearing at a strike price of £53.40/MWh (US$64.19/MWh).

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022