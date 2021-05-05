Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Ecoener shares slide on market debut following trimmed-down IPO

News

Shoals first quarter revenue hits new high thanks to US demand

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A project from Engie in Western Australia will be paired with a solar park. Image: Engie.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has selected three commercial-scale green hydrogen projects that will share in AU$103 million (US$79.7 million) of funding to support their development.

The projects, set to be deployed in Victoria and Western Australia, will feature 10MW electrolysers, making them among the largest renewable hydrogen demonstrations in the world, ARENA said.

A project from French utility Engie will receive AU$42.5 million and be paired with a solar park to produce renewable hydrogen in a partnership with Yara Fertilisers at an ammonia facility in Western Australia.

Gas company ATCO has secured AU$28.7 million to produce hydrogen for gas blending at another site in Western Australia, while Australian Gas Networks will be provided with AU$32.1 million, also for a gas blending project, at its Murray Valley Hydrogen Park in Victoria.

The three beneficiaries must now satisfy several development conditions and achieve financial close before funding is released, with construction on the installations expected to commence in 2022.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the winning projects will help kickstart renewable hydrogen production in Australia at a large scale. “Our hydrogen industry in Australia is in its infancy, so the lessons learned from these three projects – and the entire funding round – will be important in driving our future hydrogen economy.”

Initially announced in 2019, ARENA’s H2 support programme shortlisted seven companies from 36 applicants last year and has since increased the funding envelope to back three projects, rather than the two initially planned.

Trade body the Clean Energy Council welcomed the additional funding and said green hydrogen “can be a critical component” of Australia’s low-emissions future. “The delivery of these projects is critical to the scale-up of Australia’s hydrogen industry. They’ll accelerate our knowledge and capability development and get us on the way to driving down the costs of renewable hydrogen production,” said the Clean Energy Council’s director of energy generation, Anna Freeman.

Australia’s federal government has set a target of producing green hydrogen at AU$2/kg, where it says it would be competitive against hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.

Recent developments in the country’s green hydrogen space have seen Canadian firm Amp Energy reveal plans for a AU$2 billion hub that will feature PV projects linked to a hydrogen facility, while South Australia has secured an emissions reduction agreement with the federal government for areas such as hydrogen.

As governments increase their support for green hydrogen and more projects are announced, research from both the International Renewable Energy Agency and IHS Markit predicts that renewables-powered H2 could be cost-competitive with incumbent methods by 2030.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
arena, australia, clean energy council, electrolysers, electrolysis, engie, green hydrogen, hydrogen, south australia, western australia

Read Next

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

May 4, 2021
PV manufacturer and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member First Solar has partnered with a Norwegian hydrogen power company to develop a portfolio of green hydrogen production facilities.

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

May 4, 2021
Canada-based renewables company Amp Energy will a develop portfolio of large-scale PV projects and battery energy storage systems as part of an AU$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) hub in South Australia.

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

April 29, 2021
French utility Engie has doubled its renewables deployment targets in Chile as part of plans to end its coal-fired generation activities in the country by 2025.

Solar additions drive record low electricity prices in South Australia

April 28, 2021
South Australia saw record low daytime energy prices in the first three months of this year, driven by a sharp uptake in renewable power resources.

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

April 28, 2021
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has partnered with oil and gas majors bp and Enagas on a feasibility study to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Valencia.

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

April 23, 2021
Spanish energy group Iberdrola is hoping to launch a solar-plus-hydrogen power project to decarbonise ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s production process.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021