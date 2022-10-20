Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

The launch of the 595W Vertex module targets the C&I and utility-scale segments. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar has launched a new n-type solar module to its Vertex series for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects.

The new 595W Vertex n-type module will enter mass production by the end of the year, with the company expecting to reach a 10GW production capacity by Q1 2023. This is then expected to increase to between 20-30GW by the end of next year.

Trina has started the construction of a vertically integrated PV factory in the Chinese province of Qinghai as it eyes to increase the competitiveness of its n-type modules.

During the first half of 2022, the Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member shipped 18.05GW of PV products, behind only JinkoSolar, with a module shipment target of 43GW for 2022.

The new module caters for C&I and utility-scale segments, with a power output of 595W – 30W higher than conventional n-type modules in the market – and is built using 210mm solar cells.

Trina said this increases the bifaciality to 80%, delivering higher efficiency, lower degradation and better energy yields, resulting in lower balance of system (BOS) costs and levelised cost of energy (LCOE) for projects.

The 595W module joins Trina’s Vertex series portfolio, which includes a 690W module for the utility-scale segment and the Vertex S+ 445W module with i-TOPCon technology for rooftop segments. Both are already in the market.

In August 2022, the SMSL member claimed a record aperture efficiency of 24.4% for its large-area 600W+ Vertex n-type i-TOPCon module.