Trina Solar to supply PERC modules and trackers to Brazilian solar project

“Offering an integrated solution with both modules and trackers is a new business model for Trina Solar in Brazil,” said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, president of Trina Solar Latin America, commenting on the new approach of providing both modules and trackers.

Chinese solar component manufacturer Sineng Electric has agreed to supply its 250kW string inverters to the project, the second Brazilian project to which it has supplied inverters. The news follows Sungrow’s supply of inverters to Comerc Renew’s PV plant in Brazil, as collaboration between Chinese manufacturers and Brazilian developers becomes more commonplace.

In recent months, Trina Solar has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific sector through the signing of a 1GW module supply deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice. This deal included the sale of Vertex modules, and the continued sale of this range looks set to be a prominent part of Trina Solar’s long-term plans, as it looks to solidify its position as one of few module manufacturers to be turning a profit amid overcapacity and falling prices across the global sector.