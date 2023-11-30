Trina Solar to supply PERC modules and trackers to Brazilian solar project

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a supply agreement with Brazilian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Fiber X to supply modules and trackers to a project under development by Brazilian firm Cemig Sim.
The company, the renewable development arm of Brazilian power company Cemig, plans to commission the 90MW project in the second quarter of 2024. Trina Solar will provide DEG21-660W modules from its Vertex series, passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) bifacial modules that have received positive scores in the annual PV Evolution Labs reliability assessment, to the project. The company will also provide its Vanguard 1P trackers to optimise electricity generation at the facility.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Offering an integrated solution with both modules and trackers is a new business model for Trina Solar in Brazil,” said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, president of Trina Solar Latin America, commenting on the new approach of providing both modules and trackers.
Chinese solar component manufacturer Sineng Electric has agreed to supply its 250kW string inverters to the project, the second Brazilian project to which it has supplied inverters. The news follows Sungrow’s supply of inverters to Comerc Renew’s PV plant in Brazil, as collaboration between Chinese manufacturers and Brazilian developers becomes more commonplace.
In recent months, Trina Solar has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific sector through the signing of a 1GW module supply deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice. This deal included the sale of Vertex modules, and the continued sale of this range looks set to be a prominent part of Trina Solar’s long-term plans, as it looks to solidify its position as one of few module manufacturers to be turning a profit amid overcapacity and falling prices across the global sector.