Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

The companies said that Malaysia has a “strong and attractive renewable energy market, underpinned by robust demand fundamentals and supportive policy frameworks,” which factored into the choice of the Southeast Asian country for the portfolio.

Daniel Cheng, head of renewable power and transition for Asia Pacific at Brookfield, said: “Malaysia is emerging as a regional leader in clean energy, underpinned by ambitious national targets and surging demand from both utilities and corporates given the country’s growing role as a hub for data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.”

Interest in developing both solar PV and BESS in Malaysia, either as standalone or co-located, has been on the rise in the Southeast Asian country. Last month, Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables and Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda partnered to build a 1.5GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the country.

At the time, the companies mentioned the portfolio aimed to meet the upcoming energy demand from cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services from data centres, which will reach 5GW by 2035.

A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on AI and data centres published in April 2025, forecasts that the global electricity demand from data centres is set to more than double by 2030 to over 945TWh annually.