Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Now is the time for interconnection reform

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Inside the race to PV cell quality and compliance

Features, Guest Blog

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

News

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

News

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

News

The Netherlands ceases SolarNL manufacturing programme

News

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

News

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

News

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Brookfield’s Daniel Cheng, third right, said that Malaysia has emerged as a ‘regional leader in clean energy’. Image: Solarvest.

Global investment firm Brookfield has entered into a joint investment framework agreement with Malaysian developer Solarvest to build a 1.5GW utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Malaysia.

Under the agreement, the companies will develop, construct and operate at least 1.5GW of capacity, with Solarvest bringing its local knowledge in developing projects in Malaysia. The company has developed more than 2.3GW of solar PV projects – both operational and under construction – in the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The companies said that Malaysia has a “strong and attractive renewable energy market, underpinned by robust demand fundamentals and supportive policy frameworks,” which factored into the choice of the Southeast Asian country for the portfolio.

Daniel Cheng, head of renewable power and transition for Asia Pacific at Brookfield, said: “Malaysia is emerging as a regional leader in clean energy, underpinned by ambitious national targets and surging demand from both utilities and corporates given the country’s growing role as a hub for data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.”

Interest in developing both solar PV and BESS in Malaysia, either as standalone or co-located, has been on the rise in the Southeast Asian country. Last month, Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables and Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda partnered to build a 1.5GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the country.

At the time, the companies mentioned the portfolio aimed to meet the upcoming energy demand from cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services from data centres, which will reach 5GW by 2035.

A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on AI and data centres published in April 2025, forecasts that the global electricity demand from data centres is set to more than double by 2030 to over 945TWh annually.

bess, brookfield, investment agreement, malaysia, Solarvest, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).
Image: Sebastiaan stam via Unsplash.

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

September 18, 2025
The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has forecast that Canada will add between 17GW and 26GW of solar PV over the next decade.
Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

September 15, 2025
Italy’s latest renewable energy tender has received 12GW of bids, of which the majority, 10GW, came from solar PV.
Front view of the Bundestag, Germany's Federal Parliament.

BSW-Solar calls for simplified grid access for German solar and storage projects

September 12, 2025
German trade association BSW-Solar has called the German government for a simplified, standardised and more digitalised grid access for solar PV and energy storage operators.
A solar project in the US.

Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

September 11, 2025
Founder Group has won a RM10 million (US$2.3 million) engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for a 30MW solar plant in Malaysia.
image

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

September 11, 2025
Constant Energy has secured THB300 million (US$9.4 million) in green financing from HSBC to expand large-scale solar and battery storage projects in Thailand. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

News

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

News

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

News

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

News

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.