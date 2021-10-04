Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

Turkey is aiming to have 15GW of installed solar by 2027. Image: Kalyon PV.

Turkey has published details of an upcoming solar tender that aims to procure power from 76 projects with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

Representing the fifth round of the country’s YEKA large-scale renewable energy programme, the YEKA GES-5 tender is for projects with capacities of 10MW, 20MW and 30MW.

The country’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has set an initial ceiling price of TRY 0.40/kWh (US$0.045/kWh) for the tender, with interested participants required to submit bids on 12 January 2022.

The announcement comes less than three months after the ministry revealed plans for the fourth YEKA round, which will tender 1GW of solar and require bids to be sent on 30 March 2022.

The tenders form part of Turkey’s strategy of aiming to reach 15GW of deployed solar PV by 2027.

An International Energy Agency report published earlier this year said Turkey’s auctions have been successful in driving down costs and increasing investments in renewables.

“Turkey has seen significant diversification of its energy mix in the past decade. In particular, bolstered by a supportive policy environment, renewable energy has grown impressively, led by hydropower, solar and wind,” Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said when the report was released in March.