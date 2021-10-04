Solar Media
Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News
Turkey is aiming to have 15GW of installed solar by 2027. Image: Kalyon PV.

Turkey has published details of an upcoming solar tender that aims to procure power from 76 projects with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

Representing the fifth round of the country’s YEKA large-scale renewable energy programme, the YEKA GES-5 tender is for projects with capacities of 10MW, 20MW and 30MW.

The country’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has set an initial ceiling price of TRY 0.40/kWh (US$0.045/kWh) for the tender, with interested participants required to submit bids on 12 January 2022.

The announcement comes less than three months after the ministry revealed plans for the fourth YEKA round, which will tender 1GW of solar and require bids to be sent on 30 March 2022.

The tenders form part of Turkey’s strategy of aiming to reach 15GW of deployed solar PV by 2027.

An International Energy Agency report published earlier this year said Turkey’s auctions have been successful in driving down costs and increasing investments in renewables.

“Turkey has seen significant diversification of its energy mix in the past decade. In particular, bolstered by a supportive policy environment, renewable energy has grown impressively, led by hydropower, solar and wind,” Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said when the report was released in March.

