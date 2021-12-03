Solar Media
News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

News

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

News

Texans turning to rooftop solar, battery storage to counter threat of grid outages

Editors' Blog, Features

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

News

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

News

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

News

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

Editors' Blog, Features

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

News
TZS is the solar industry’s second-largest supplier of solar wafers, behind LONGi Solar. Image: TZS.

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) has become the latest solar wafer manufacturer to cut prices, while also launching a new 218.2mm-size wafer.

Late yesterday TZS confirmed it had cut wafer prices by as much as 12.5%, with the starkest fall reserved for 166mm (M6) wafers. Perhaps most notably, however, is that TZS reduced the price of its 210mm (M12) wafers by 6%, falling to RMB8.55 per piece, the first time M12 wafer prices have been cheaper than RMB9/pc since mid-October.

TZS also launched yesterday a new wafer size, taking the industry beyond the M12 210mm size with a 218.2mm wafer.

The new “super-large” wafers have been initially priced at RMB9.22/pc.

TZS said it had launched the new wafer size in response to customer demand for higher-power products, adding that the new size could be produced using the company’s existing 210mm wafer lines.

Earlier this week LONGi Solar cut its wafer prices across the board, with 182mm (M10) wafer prices falling by nearly 10%.

Price reductions by both manufacturers substantiate cuts forecasted in last week’s PV Price Watch.

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

December 1, 2021
The price of shipping containers from Asia to Europe and North America remains high but should start to come down in the new year, although the main price drops won’t occur in earnest until 2023 when new capacity is brought online. That additional capacity, however, may be offset by new International Maritime Organisation (IMO) rules to address the industry’s emissions

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

December 1, 2021
LONGi Solar has dropped its wafer prices by as much as 9.75%, its first such fall in more than a year, as signs continue to mount that industry prices are set to normalise into next year.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

November 26, 2021
Average market prices for 182mm solar wafers fell by nearly 7% this week, falling to levels not seen in almost two months, however other material and component costs have remained high.

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

November 24, 2021
Solar manufacturing leader LONGi Solar has signed a two-year wafer supply deal with Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar which could be worth up to US$1.1 billion.

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

November 17, 2021
Prices for solar modules in the US are expected to normalise following last week’s rejection of a petition surrounding alleged anti-circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD).
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

Subscribe to Newsletter

