News

UK experiencing solar boom with raft of 100MW+ PV projects in planning phase

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

UK experiencing solar boom with raft of 100MW+ PV projects in planning phase

News

Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

News

Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

News

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

How ‘time-of-use’ strategies can drive higher-impact renewables sourcing by corporates

Features, Guest Blog

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

News
A solar project from NextEnergy Capital in the UK. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

A flurry of plans submitted for solar projects in excess of 100MW+ is fuelling a boom of activity in the UK utility-scale solar market.

Over the past year or so, a swathe of new solar projects have been announced that exceed the 50MW threshold that constitutes a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) in the UK. NSIPs require consent from the country’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

These include a 165MW solar and energy storage project near Ashford in Kent, a 350MW joint venture between Windel Energy and Canadian Solar dubbed Mallard Pass Solar Farm and a 500MW solar and energy storage park in Lincolnshire, all of which have been covered extensively on sister publication Solar Power Portal.

Moreover, utilities EDP Renewables and Centrica Business Solutions have committed to greater solar deployment in the UK. Spanish EDP Renewables is planning to invest £660 million (US$895 million) in the UK over the next five years and £12.86 billion (US$17.45 billion) by 2030, while energy giant Centrica is targeting a 650MW portfolio of solar farms by 2026.

The boom in activity is being led by both new entrants Canadian Solar’s involvement in early stage NSIP planned solar farms in the UK is an interesting development in the country’s industry, said Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media.

The news about the Mallard Pass project comes “at a time when Canadian Solar is going through a significant corporate change,” said Colville.

“The company is soon to split out its manufacturing operations into an entity to be called CSI Solar that will be listed in China. The projects business (possibly excluding Chinese project investments) will then remain within the ‘new’ Canadian Solar. This now offers the context for the current plans in the UK, both at Mallard and across other smaller sites,” he said.

Early this year, Colville revealed the UK’s utility-scale solar pipeline to stand “well in excess of 15GW”, with a number if projects having reached shovel-ready status. Solar Media’s in-house market research team, which Colville leads, continues to track the UK’s utility-scale solar pipeline and development activity via its market research reports, more information on which can be found here.

The UK has committed to reducing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, in its latest NDC to the UN.

canadian solar, centrica, edp renewables, NSIP, uk solar

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

October 28, 2021
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in favour of US solar manufacturer Solaria in an initial ruling related to alleged patent infringement by Canadian Solar.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

September 8, 2021
The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites, with energy storage developments increasing in the country as well.

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

September 8, 2021
Sonnedix, Opdenergy and Canadian Solar were among the five successful bidders in Chile’s latest power auction, which took place yesterday (7 September) and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage installations.

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

September 7, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Canadian Solar, EDF Renewables and Altus Power

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

August 24, 2021
Solar and storage developer Elgin Energy has closed a deal with Berenberg that will see the German bank finance the development of 1.36GWp of its PV portfolio.

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

News

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
