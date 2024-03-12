Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Unpredictable environmental changes mean solar irradiance fluctuations, study finds

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

News

Japan Climate Transition Bond supports perovskite solar and battery storage R&D

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarEdge and Swedish council sign agriPV pilot partnership

News

Enerfín powers 128MWp solar PV plant in Colombia, country’s first over 20MW capacity

News

Primergy raises US$588 million in funding for 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas

News

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

News

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Trina Solar's Vertex modules at the RE+ 2023 event.
Trina Solar’s Vertex modules at the RE+ 2023 event. Image: Solar media and Jonathan Touriño Jacobo

US safety verifier UL Solutions has awarded its ‘Carbon Footprint of Products Verification’ to the Vertex series of modules developed by Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar.

Trina Solar noted that the award demonstrates the company’s “commitment to sustainable practice” by building the Vertex modules in a way that minimises carbon emissions. The company said that production of the modules, which includes its Vertex N 720W, Vertex N 625W and Vertex S+ series of modules, has a carbon footprint as low as 400kg/kW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This compares favourably to the carbon emissions of 1,500kg/kW for a “standard” solar cell, estimated by the Renewable Energy Hub UK in January of this year. Trina Solar also highlighted that its Vertex N 625W series is the first n-type medium-format module to achieve CFP certification since it standardised the size of its rectangular silicon wafer modules last July.

“Trina Solar is continuously improving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) structure,” said Zhao Jinqiang, president of Trina Solar’s cell and module business unit. “The ESG committee at corporate-level will provide guidance for corporate strategy, products, low-carbon management, labour rights and sustainable procurement.”

The news will be welcomed by Trina Solar, considering recent attention paid to ESG matters in the global solar supply chain. Much has been made of the US’ implementation of legislation such as the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which has sought to reduce the US solar sector’s reliance on products and equipment exposed to alleged forced labour practices in China.

These laws have driven polysilicon exports to China to their lowest levels since 2011, according to Bernreuter Research, as Chinese polysilicon production has expanded and some Chinese solar manufacturers seeking to supply the US market have moved parts of their operations to Southeast Asia. This development has come under scrutiny over the last year as the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff saga has unfolded. While the tense relations between the US and Chinese solar sectors owes much to geopolitical differences, improvements in ESG compliance could encourage buyers in both markets to trade more with one another.

Trina Solar has made ESG compliance a priority recently, winning the Bloomberg Green ESG-Enterprises award, and earning a spot on the Forbes China ESG 50 list. The Chinese government’s ministry of industry and information technology has also recognised its Suqian plant as a “national green factory”.

PV CellTech Europe 2024

12 March 2024
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
AD/CVD, anti-dumping and countervailing duties, awards, carbon footprint, carbon footprint of products verification, china, energy transition, esg, legislation, trina solar, UFLPA, UL Solutions, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, vertex modules

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

QW Solar Technology – Emerging HJT player’s crucial partnerships

News, Features, Interviews

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

News

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

News

Texas, California, Florida lead 2023 US solar installations

News

Solar manufacturers responsible for module recycling in EU

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024