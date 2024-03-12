UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

US safety verifier UL Solutions has awarded its ‘Carbon Footprint of Products Verification’ to the Vertex series of modules developed by Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar.
Trina Solar noted that the award demonstrates the company’s “commitment to sustainable practice” by building the Vertex modules in a way that minimises carbon emissions. The company said that production of the modules, which includes its Vertex N 720W, Vertex N 625W and Vertex S+ series of modules, has a carbon footprint as low as 400kg/kW.
This compares favourably to the carbon emissions of 1,500kg/kW for a “standard” solar cell, estimated by the Renewable Energy Hub UK in January of this year. Trina Solar also highlighted that its Vertex N 625W series is the first n-type medium-format module to achieve CFP certification since it standardised the size of its rectangular silicon wafer modules last July.
“Trina Solar is continuously improving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) structure,” said Zhao Jinqiang, president of Trina Solar’s cell and module business unit. “The ESG committee at corporate-level will provide guidance for corporate strategy, products, low-carbon management, labour rights and sustainable procurement.”
The news will be welcomed by Trina Solar, considering recent attention paid to ESG matters in the global solar supply chain. Much has been made of the US’ implementation of legislation such as the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which has sought to reduce the US solar sector’s reliance on products and equipment exposed to alleged forced labour practices in China.
These laws have driven polysilicon exports to China to their lowest levels since 2011, according to Bernreuter Research, as Chinese polysilicon production has expanded and some Chinese solar manufacturers seeking to supply the US market have moved parts of their operations to Southeast Asia. This development has come under scrutiny over the last year as the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff saga has unfolded. While the tense relations between the US and Chinese solar sectors owes much to geopolitical differences, improvements in ESG compliance could encourage buyers in both markets to trade more with one another.
Trina Solar has made ESG compliance a priority recently, winning the Bloomberg Green ESG-Enterprises award, and earning a spot on the Forbes China ESG 50 list. The Chinese government’s ministry of industry and information technology has also recognised its Suqian plant as a “national green factory”.