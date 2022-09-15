Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

News

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

News

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from Eastern European and Central Asian nations, says report

News

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

News

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand installer solarZero

News

Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Avantus has more than 18GW of solar under development. Image: Avantus.

US solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has changed its name to Avantus to reflect its expanded scope of technologies in the renewables space.

The company said its new vision goes beyond solar development to include “an advanced ecosystem of clean energy products and services” that provide reliability, responsiveness and zero-emission energy “at a lower cost than fossil fuels”.

According to California-headquartered Avantus, its network of smart power plants can deliver flexible, predictable output to the grid and help utilities dynamically manage load – from baseload to peak load.

“We deploy digital tools like large-scale simulations and predictive analytics to create highly specific and optimised system architecture, power plant designs, and machine learning-powered operational systems to address our customers’ increasingly complex energy needs,” said Kip Larson, who recently became the developer’s first chief technology officer.

The rebrand comes after the company closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG earlier this year to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

Avantus currently has more than 18GW of solar and 24GWh of energy storage projects under development. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
8minute solar energy, Avantus, developer, rebranding, solar-plus-storage, us solar

Read Next

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

September 14, 2022
EDF Renewables North America has signed a 332MWdc 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s in the US.

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

September 12, 2022
Starlight, the renewables development unit of solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group, is progressing with an 87MWp agrivoltaics project in Italy that will be co-located with a 23MW battery energy storage system.
PV Tech Premium

Singapore bets big on power imports

September 9, 2022
As Singapore battles the need to decarbonise without the land availability to establish sufficient large-scale renewables plants, Jules Scully looks at prospective power import projects and the consortiums behind them.

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

September 8, 2022
The UFLPA could limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints, delaying the benefits of the IRA to 2024 and beyond.

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

September 7, 2022
The Q3 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring in-depth coverage on the rise of solar-plus.

Naturgy enters Australia’s PV market with hybrid solar-plus-storage project acquisition

September 5, 2022
Naturgy has bought a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project in development in Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from Eastern European and Central Asian nations, says report

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Upcoming Events

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022