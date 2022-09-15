US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

Avantus has more than 18GW of solar under development. Image: Avantus.

US solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has changed its name to Avantus to reflect its expanded scope of technologies in the renewables space.

The company said its new vision goes beyond solar development to include “an advanced ecosystem of clean energy products and services” that provide reliability, responsiveness and zero-emission energy “at a lower cost than fossil fuels”.

According to California-headquartered Avantus, its network of smart power plants can deliver flexible, predictable output to the grid and help utilities dynamically manage load – from baseload to peak load.

“We deploy digital tools like large-scale simulations and predictive analytics to create highly specific and optimised system architecture, power plant designs, and machine learning-powered operational systems to address our customers’ increasingly complex energy needs,” said Kip Larson, who recently became the developer’s first chief technology officer.

The rebrand comes after the company closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG earlier this year to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

Avantus currently has more than 18GW of solar and 24GWh of energy storage projects under development.