US developer Greenvolt Power Actualize inks 97MW of solar PPAs with US utility

US renewable energy developer Greenvolt Power Actualize has signed three power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a total capacity of 97MWdc with a major US utility.
The three solar projects were developed and managed by Virginia-based renewables developer Actualize Solar Partners, which is also the development partner of Greenvolt Power Actualize. In total, the projects will be capable of producing 170GWh of electricity annually.
Greenvolt Power Actualize did not disclose the offtaker of the PPAs. The projects will be operational by 2025.
“The signing of these agreements affirms our market centric approach to the development of renewable energy projects and demonstrates our ability to meet the needs of the customer,” said Bob White, chief development officer of Actualize Solar Partners.
Moving forward, Actualize Solar Partners CFO Gintaras Sadauskas said they would rapidly expand its utility-scale solar portfolio in the US.
