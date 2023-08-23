US developer Greenvolt Power Actualize inks 97MW of solar PPAs with US utility

Greenvolt Power Actualize did not disclose the offtaker of the PPAs. The projects will be operational by 2025.

“The signing of these agreements affirms our market centric approach to the development of renewable energy projects and demonstrates our ability to meet the needs of the customer,” said Bob White, chief development officer of Actualize Solar Partners.

Moving forward, Actualize Solar Partners CFO Gintaras Sadauskas said they would rapidly expand its utility-scale solar portfolio in the US.

