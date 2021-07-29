Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
While the bill has been the subject of protracted and often fraught negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, it has now passed the US Senate. Image: Flickr/Matt Wade.

The US Senate has passed a new bipartisan infrastructure bill after weeks of protracted discussions, establishing US$550 billion in new infrastructure funding as part of an investment described as “once-in-a-generation”.

Among swathes of investment earmarked for road building and other transport improvement programmes, the infrastructure bill allocates up to US$73 billion in renewable infrastructure investment.

It includes the creation of a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a clean, 21st century electric grid, helping more renewables connect, alongside promises to electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country.

While funding will facilitate thousands of miles of new power transmission lines and other infrastructure to accommodate greater quantities of renewables power in the US, specific solar supports, such as the investment tax credit extension, are absent – although it’s thought they could be introduced via a budget reconciliation act later in the year.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said: “This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function, deliver, and do big things… Americans will build transmission lines and upgrade our power grid to be more resilient and cleaner.

“American workers will make a historic investment to install the first-ever national network electric vehicle charging stations and undertake critical environmental clean ups.”

Having been passed by the US Senate, the bill must now pass through the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law, however this is considered a formality due to the support it has received to date.

Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce at the US Department of Commerce, said the US was one step closer to making a “historic investment” in the US’ infrastructure.

Earlier this week more than 140 business leaders penned an open letter to the US Congress, stating that the bill was “desperately needed” to renew the nation’s infrastructure.

They added that it would “leverage significant private investment and generate a strong return for the federal government”.

On the same day (26 July), Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy joined the signatories’ call in support of advancing the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

The bill “will catalyse transmission planning, siting and investment for critical interregional connections, resulting in a more resilient grid and accelerating the delivery of clean, reliable, affordable energy to communities across the country,” it said in a company statement.

It also called for additional legislation to “provide a durable and supportive tax regime to [incentivise] further investment in clean energy generation, transmission and energy storage”.

Last month the White House said the plan amounted to the “single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history”, and it signifies significant progress for large-scale solar and renewable projects. 

Alongside facilitating the expansion of renewable energy, the deal will invest in research and development for advanced transmission and electricity distribution technologies, promoting smart grid technologies that deliver flexibility and resilience.

It will also invest in demonstration projects and research hubs for next generation technologies like advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture, and clean hydrogen.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by ROTH Capital last week, former head of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Rhone Resch said the ITC extension was likely to be introduced at the 30% level, with the addition of a tax credit for standalone storage also introduced.

However Resch also said that due to limitations of the budget reconciliation process, which forbids measures from impacting on the country’s deficit for longer than ten years, a 10-year ITC extension was now less likely, while direct-pay options could also be capped at 85% of total value.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
grids. renewables, infrastructure, infrastructure bill, investment, policy, president biden, us senate

Read Next

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

July 28, 2021
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unveiled formal plans to replace its existing solar support framework with a new incentive programme which will support up to 3.75GW of new solar over the next five years.

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

July 27, 2021
More than 140 business leaders have urged the US Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, telling lawmakers that the bill is “desperately needed” to renew the nation’s infrastructure

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

July 22, 2021
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has failed in a bid to fast-track the US’ US$1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill through the Senate. But there remains hope that further progress could be made as early as next Monday, when some Republican senators believe the bill will be fit to proceed.
PV Tech Premium

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

July 19, 2021
Stephan Schindele, head of product management Agri-PV at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects, explores the mutual benefits of ‘Agri-PV’ to both solar farm operators and farmers alike, and reveals what is needed to take the sub-sector forward.

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

July 16, 2021
The July 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, as we delve into everything you need to know about recent polysilicon trade sanctions in the US.

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

July 15, 2021
The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021