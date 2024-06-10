Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

News

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US ITC has set a preliminary countervailing duty determination due date on or about 18 July 2024. Image: Port of Los Angeles.

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) has decided to continue its investigation into the imports of crystalline silicon PV cells from Southeast Asia.

USITC chair David S Johanson and all three commissioners voted in favour of continuing the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation as the commission determined a “reasonable indication” for the US industry to be “materially injured” from imports of solar PV cells – whether or not assembled into modules – from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is not the only decision from the USITC, as it also determined a “reasonable indication” that solar PV cells – regardless of whether or not they are being assembled into modules – coming from Cambodia may be subsidised by the Cambodian government.

With the investigation going forward, the USITC set a preliminary countervailing duty determination due date on or about 18 July 2024, while preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about 1 October 2024.

New solar PV AD/CVD tariff

The latest AD/CVD petition was brought by a coalition of solar manufacturers, including First Solar, Meyer Burger and Qcells, among others, in April this year under the banner of the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee. The petition seeks an investigation into the practices of solar manufacturers in the four named countries, which is now continuing its course.

This petition is not related to the one brought forward by Auxin Solar in February 2022, which ultimately found five companies – Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, BYD Hong Kong, New East Solar and LONGi-owned Vina Solar – to be shipping some of their products through Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam for “minor processing” before shipping them on to the US.

Module manufacturer LONGi has also had to face rumours concerning its facilities in Southeast Asia and whether or not it plans to shut down its plants in Vietnam and Malaysia. These rumours arose only days after the moratorium on collecting duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia expired at the beginning of the month.

US tightens policy against China

Trade tariffs and policy measures have accelerated in the past few weeks in the US, with the Biden administration announcing a tariff increase on solar cells – which jumps from 25% to 50% under Section 301 – or the removal of tariff exemptions on bifacial solar modules, which represent nearly 90% of PV module imports.

The combination of these measures, along with the AD/CVD investigation, could “significantly disadvantage products from Southeast Asia in the US market,” Clean Energy Associates said last month in a report that examined the impacts of each measure.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, antidumping, cambodia, countervailing duties, import barriers, itc, southeast asia, united states international trade commission, us

Read Next

One of the community solar projects completed by the partners in Illinois as part of the Illinois Shines program. Image: Castillo Engineering

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

June 7, 2024
Community solar has expanded access to solar adoption to communities struggling to adopt rooftop PV, according to research from the Lawrence Berkeley Lab (LBL) and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).
LONGi headquarters

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

June 7, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

June 6, 2024
The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity last year, according to SEIA.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.
Preparing the build of a community solar project. Image: Reactivate.

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

June 6, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$9.5 million into four institutions to examine the social impacts of utility-scale solar project siting.
us-doe-massachusetts-solar-and-storage-768x576

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

June 5, 2024
US analyst Lazard notes that renewable energy technologies continue to have some of the lowest LCOE figures in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024