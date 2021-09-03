Solar Media
News

Uzbekistan launches latest tender for 500MW of solar

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Uzbekistan launches latest tender for 500MW of solar

News

How artificial intelligence will change solar O&M and asset management

News

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

News

EU approves French support scheme for rooftop solar

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

News

Reliance Industries eyes acquisition of REC Group – reports

News

BayWa r.e sells 64.4MW farm in Poland to Alternus Energy

News

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News

Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

News

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

News
A project in Mauritania from Masdar, which has been successful in previous Uzbek tenders. Image: Masdar.

Uzbekistan has started the request for qualification stage for a solar tender that will support three projects totalling up to 500MW, including one paired with a battery energy storage system.

The tender process seeks independent power producers to design, finance, operate, maintain and transfer the 150MWac Namangan, 100MWac Khorezm and 200MWac Bukhara plants. It is envisaged that the Bukhara project will also include battery storage components with a capacity of around 63MW.

Interested parties have until 29 November 2021 to submit qualification documents. Winning bidders will be compensated for the sale of electricity through a 25-year power purchase agreement signed with a state-owned electricity off-taker.

The tender is being carried out alongside the International Finance Corporation as part of the World Bank’s Scaling Solar programme, which aims to make it easier for governments to quickly procure and develop large solar projects with private financing. 

A previous Uzbek tender under Scaling Solar saw Masdar secure the rights to develop two PV plants in the country with a combined capacity of 440MW after offering lower energy costs than other participants such as ACWA Power and Total Eren.

Masdar has since won another tender to construct a 457MW solar plant in Uzbekistan and also inaugurated the 100MW Nur Navoi farm, the country’s first utility-scale solar project.

On the back of its solar tenders in the last two years and rising electricity demand, Uzbekistan may increase its 2030 PV deployment target from 5GW to 7GW, the energy ministry said last month.

