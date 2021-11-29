Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

News

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Illora solar park (pictured) is set to begin operations in Q1 2022. Image: BayWa r.e.

Austrian utility Verbund is acquiring a 147.6MWp PV project in southern Spain from renewables developer BayWa r.e. as part of the company’s planned solar expansion.

Located near Granada in the Andalucía region, the Illora solar park is due to be commissioned in Q1 2022 after construction work started in May of this year.

The project comprises three PV system sections and will produce around 260GWh of green electricity per year.

Representing Verbund’s entry into the Spanish market, the acquisition forms part of the utility’s goal of reaching around 20-25% of total production from solar PV and onshore wind by 2030.

Primarily focused on hydropower, Verbund earlier this year formed a joint venture with developer Visiolar that will see the pair look to develop up to 2GW of PV plants in Germany.

Benedikt Ortmann, global director of solar projects at BayWa r.e., said his company will be able to implement the Illora project on schedule despite restrictions caused by COVID-19 and delivery bottlenecks. “Spain remains one of our core markets and we have been able to post strong growth here in recent years,” he said.

Having been present in Spain since 2010, BayWa r.e. opened a new Madrid office in 2019 and last year sold assets in the country such as the 50MWp Don Rodrigo 2 plant and the 41.7MWp Tordesillas park.

BayWa r.e. said earlier this year that its project sales would ramp up in Q4, with the company expecting to sell 1.1GW of solar and wind plants during 2021.

With a pipeline of 1.4GW of solar and wind installations in Spain, the firm secured an additional 14MW of PV capacity in Spain’s renewables auction last month.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
baywa r.e., project acquisition, spain, verbund

Read Next

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

November 18, 2021
Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Capital Group (NEC) is said to be looking to sell a portfolio of solar projects in Italy for more than €400 million (US$453 million), according to Reuters.

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

November 18, 2021
Renewables developer and investment firm Prospect14 has sold around 1GWdc of solar and solar-plus-storage projects in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

November 12, 2021
German conglomerate BayWa AG has witnessed “flourishing” sales of solar PV components take its renewables segment to new heights in the first nine months of 2021.

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

November 9, 2021
Renewables developers Econergy and Nofar Energy have completed the acquisition of a 155MW ready-to-build solar project in Romania from real estate developer Portland Trust.

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

October 27, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is acquiring a portfolio of more than 200MW of distributed solar PV and wind assets in Chile, marking its first investment in Latin America.

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

October 25, 2021
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) has agreed to buy a 50% stake in a 2.5GW renewables portfolio and enter into a US$824 million convertible equity portfolio financing that includes the acquired assets

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Cyber Monday Flash Sale – 50% off our subscriptions

24 hours only
Subscribe