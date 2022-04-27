Solar Media
News

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Policy, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

News

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

News

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Fu-Gen secures US$342m for renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen portfolio

News

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

News

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features
Vietnam’s Power Master Plan has caused much disagreement between government departments as the country struggles with recent transmission and connection issues for new power projects. Image: Government of Vietnam

Vietnam has cut its 2030 power capacity target by 35GW under its newly agreed upon draft Power Master Plan VIII (PMP8) but is making more room for renewables as it seeks to reduce its reliance on coal.

Under the PMP8, which has been revised several times amid continued disagreement between government bodies, Vietnam’s national power capacity by 2030 will be revised down 146GW as seeks to retire a greater number of coal-fired power generation sites in the country.

On Tuesday (26 April) in a meeting chaired by Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the country’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien, said the plan will also target a more equal balance in regional electricity generation and support the development of other fuels like hydrogen and ammonia.

Vietnam has recently been plagued by regulatory and operational uncertainties stemming from a lack of clear policy, an “underdeveloped grid capacity” and the constant revisions to its PMP, according to Fitch Solutions.  

According to Van Thanh, the new plan will save “tens of billions of dollars” by “reducing investment in transmission lines and reducing transportation costs”, helping to push down electricity prices for consumers.

There was no mention of solar in the new plan – in March Vietnam’s government said its planned 18.4GW of solar capacity for the 2021-2030 period is “too high” following issues with curtailment and grid connections – but there were numerous references to an expansion of both onshore and offshore wind.

According to state-run utility EVN, Vietnam had 76.6GW of total installed power capacity at the end of last year, with wind and solar making up 27% of total capacity.

Last month, Fitch Solutions said its expects the growth of non-hydro renewables to “slow significantly over the near term” after the delivery of a backlog of projects due for completion over 2022 because of “several regulatory and operational uncertainties”.

Fitch said the routine revisions to Vietnam’s Power Master Plan included “notable differences across each revision in terms of the roadmap that government wants to adopt for the sector.”

“We believe the lack of a clear policy direction will weigh on near-term investor sentiment,” added the research firm.

After experiencing rapid growth in solar deployment – more than 9GW of rooftop solar was installed in Vietnam in 2020, around 6GW of which was installed in December of that year alone – Vietnam has suffered from significant curtailment issues, with many projects also struggling with connection issues.

The amount of solar capacity added plummeted in 2021, far outstripped by wind, and this trend is expected to continue this year, before solar takes the lead again in 2023, accord to Fitch Solutions projections.

The draft plan will be submitted the Vietnam’s Prime Minister in May for approval.

coal retirement, fitch solutions, grid capacity, power master plan, renewable energy targets, renewable target, vietnam, vietnam solar

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

April 12, 2022
India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

April 7, 2022
The Philippines looks set to significantly ramp up its solar deployment, according to Fitch Solutions, which has revised up its forecasts for the country’s non-hydro renewables sector in line with a rapidly-expanding project pipeline and growing regulatory support.

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

April 4, 2022
Solar developer ib vogt is partnering with the energy platform of Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop large-scale PV projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

March 31, 2022
Floating solar installations continue to grow globally, with Asia set to lead the way in the next decade, which presents significant opportunities for its combination with pumped hydro storage, according to a Fitch Solutions report.
PV Tech Premium

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

March 9, 2022
Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

News

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
