Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

The project will feature a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system. Image: Unsplash.

Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio.

The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp.

“With the addition of Eastervale to our portfolio, we now control five utility-scale solar PV development projects in Canada and the US, and a standalone BESS project in the UK, three of the most important jurisdictions for renewables,” said Stefano Romanin, director and CEO of Westbridge.

Westbridge says that it is focused on maximising the return on its renewable energy assets through accretive project monetisation and retention of royalties, where applicable. This approach, it says, is expected to enhance long-term cashflow and shareholder value.

Maggie McKenna, director and COO, commented: “The Eastervale Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease with private landowners. It is currently in Stage 2 of the Alberta Electric System Operator (the “AESO”) interconnection process.”

Westbridge’s solar development projects in Alberta also include the 278MWp Georgetown plant and Sunnynook 236MWp installation, both of which are being planned with 100MW each of battery storage, as reported by sister site Energy-Storage.news earlier this year.

Alberta has seen a number of solar PV developments recently. German developer Goldbeck Solar broke ground on a 47MW project in the province last week,  TC Energy began work on its first solar plant earlier this month whilst Canadian company Suncor Energy sold its solar and wind assets – including a 1.5GW development pipeline in Alberta – to Canadian Utilities.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.
canada, pv modules, pv power plants, solar plus storage, westbridge energy

