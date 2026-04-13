Why DISCOM health holds the key to India’s solar future

Once hailed as the engines of India’s renewable transition, power distribution companies (DISCOMs) now risk undermining the very projects they are meant to off-take.
According to a report published by Indian energy think tank Prayas, DISCOMs bear accumulated losses of INR7.08 trillion (US$763 billion), growing at 8% annually.
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The pressures on DISCOMs are primarily attributed to rising working capital liabilities, weak power procurement planning and pricing, delayed regulatory decisions and inadequate tariff revisions, alongside persistent lags in revenue recovery and subsidy disbursements. While efforts to reduce DISCOMs’ financial distress offer some optimism, they remain insufficient to offset the sector’s structural financial pressures.
With more than 43GW of auctioned capacity, across renewables, stalled and financing costs elevated, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) analysts warn that India risks missing its 500GW renewable energy target by 2030 without structural reforms.
Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Saurabh Trivedi, lead specialist, sustainable finance & carbon markets, and Charith Konda, energy specialist, say counterparty risk remains the primary driver of financing costs in Indian solar, delaying power purchase agreement (PPA) signings.
“DISCOMs are the major buyers of utility-scale power (including solar) in India, procuring electricity from developers through long-term PPAs and distributing it to end consumers,” Trivedi explains.
“Their financial health directly determines whether solar projects get financed and built, because lenders assess whether the off-taker can honour the 25-year payment obligation. When DISCOMs carry accumulated losses and routinely delay payments by six months or more, that uncertainty increases financing costs.”
Procurement paralysis and elevated costs
Financially strained DISCOMs are weighing heavily on solar deployment, particularly at the procurement stage. Trivedi notes that around 43GW of already-auctioned renewable capacity remains without signed power sale agreements, as DISCOMs, burdened with INR7.4 trillion in debt, resist new long-term commitments.
Even when contracts are signed, lenders remain wary due to high total outstanding costs and volatile payment cycles. “DISCOM counterparty risk adds an estimated 100-107 basis points (BP) to solar debt costs,” Trivedi says.
In 2022, India’s Ministry of Power introduced Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules to curb mounting dues, reducing legacy arrears from INR1.39 trillion to around INR33 billion by early 2026. However, analysts say payment discipline still falls short of investment-grade standards.
Furthermore, analysts emphasise that operational challenges are compounding financial stress. Curtailment is emerging as a key risk, with energy think tank Ember reporting 2.3TWh of solar generation curtailed in the second half of 2025, as DISCOMs struggled to absorb daytime output while inflexible coal generation continued to set the grid floor.
“Procurement delays, elevated financing costs and curtailment compound each other in ways that could seriously undermine India’s ability to scale from 275GW of installed renewable capacity to its 500GW target by 2030,” Trivedi says.
Structural roots of the problem
Trivedi highlights the deeper structural drivers behind DISCOM distress, including retail tariffs being held below the actual cost of supply; metering and billing inefficiencies; and subsidised agricultural supply being rarely reimbursed in full by state governments.
The cumulative effect of these challenges has resulted in a significant debt, which directly impacts solar developers. “For solar developers, this can mean PPAs take longer to get signed or are stalled entirely; payments arrive late once projects are running. In more serious cases, it can mean pressure to renegotiate tariffs after contracts are already signed,” says Trivedi.
Recently, several states have moved to renegotiate existing solar PPAs, a trend that began in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and has since extended to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The push is largely driven by the mismatch between legacy tariffs of INR7-10/kWh and significantly lower current market rates of INR2-3/kWh.
He notes that while debt restructuring can provide temporary relief, the gap between costs and revenues will persist without reforms to tariff and subsidy policies.
Bankability under stress
DISCOM unreliability, driven by late payments and tariff uncertainties, directly translates into higher financing costs for solar projects.
“Payment delays don’t just create cash flow pressure — they typically lead lenders to require larger debt service reserve accounts or letter of credit facilities. Projects associated with more financially stressed DISCOMs often need payment security reserves of 10-20% of total capex to reach investment-grade ratings,” Trivedi explains.
Developers also face higher costs, with state-level counterparty risk pushing solar bid prices around 10% above centrally procured rates, reflecting upfront risk pricing.
Central intermediaries such as Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and state-owned power company NTPC have helped, but their model has limitations. According to Trivedi, “Some recent PPAs include back-to-back clauses that link central agency payment obligations to what DISCOMs fulfil — a structure that rating agencies have flagged as a consideration in counterparty analysis.”
With much of the auctioned capacity still awaiting PPA signings, expanding this intermediation model to achieve India’s wider renewable targets remains uncertain.
Lessons from government schemes: UDAY and RDSS
The Government of India launched the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in 2015 under the Ministry of Power to restore the financial health of DISCOMs by transferring debt to state governments and improving operational efficiencies. Although the scheme is no longer active, its impact was largely temporary. Meanwhile, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), introduced in 2021 and currently in force, builds on this by linking financial support to performance-based reforms such as loss reduction, smart metering and improved billing efficiency.
Trivedi notes, “UDAY provided temporary relief by transferring DISCOM debt to state governments but imposed no operational reforms. The underlying revenue gap — driven by suppressed tariffs and unreimbursed agricultural subsidies — reconstituted itself, and overdue payments returned to pre-scheme levels within a few years.”
“RDSS took a more structured approach, tying disbursements to measurable benchmarks. This led to AT&C losses and the cost-revenue gap falling to a record low, and DISCOMs posting a collective profit for the first time. But implementation has lagged significantly — smart meter installations remain a fraction of the target, physical loss-reduction works are well behind schedule, and the scheme now requires extension beyond its original deadline.”
However, according to Trivedi, as long as state governments keep retail tariffs low and fail to fully reimburse agricultural subsidies, DISCOMs cannot achieve true cost recovery, regardless of operational reforms.
Way forward: solar, storage and grid innovation
Energy specialists highlight short- and long-term fixes. Konda says government initiatives can improve DISCOM operations, but lasting reform requires more renewables, including solar-plus-storage, and greater grid efficiency.
“A major advantage of renewables, such as solar and wind, is that their input costs are near zero and do not carry the risk of fluctuating input fuel costs. Also, renewables are less susceptible to supply chain risks once projects are operational. The capital costs of renewables are already lower than those of other forms of power generation, and their variable costs are fixed for about 25 years. Increasing the share of renewables will reduce power supply risks and keep costs lower in the long term,” Konda explains.
Furthermore, solar can ease DISCOM finances by aligning generation with agricultural demand for power, which is otherwise burdened by subsidies.
“Solarisation of feeders helps balance agricultural demand, especially during daytime irrigation loads. Further, distributed generation reduces stress on transmission infrastructure and enhances local grid reliability,” highlights Konda.
“Decentralised agri-solar applications will reduce transmission and distribution losses by locating generation closer to consumption points and improve farm incomes through lower diesel consumption and enhanced income-earning potential from power sales to the grid.”
Also, solar-plus-storage deployment is a part of the solution. Standalone storage bid tariffs in India reduced by 71% during 2022–2025. According to Konda, declining battery costs and demand for firm clean power will provide DISCOMs with a cost-effective way to meet evening peak demand.
Additionally, grid operations and better planning are critical in reducing AT&C losses.
“Efficient grid management will lower curtailment risks and build confidence among solar developers. In addition, transmission system planning should be proactive and efficient to ease offtake bottlenecks. With coordinated planning between the centre and the states regarding resource adequacy, power scheduling, and transmission and distribution infrastructure buildout will improve the functioning of the overall power system,” Konda notes.
Furthermore, smart grid operations and increased deployment of energy storage will help raise the share of renewables while maintaining grid stability. Implementing sophisticated forecasting and scheduling frameworks will increase the absorption of variable renewable energy.
“Renewables are less dependent on global supply chains and hence offer better financial sustainability during the lifetime of the projects,” Konda reiterates.
DISCOM health remains key to moving India’s stalled solar auctions toward the 500GW target. As Trivedi and Konda stress, achieving this will require coordinated policy, operational reform and grid innovation — without reliable off-takers, India’s renewable ambitions face persistent uncertainty.