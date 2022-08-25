Subscribe
Group Licence
News

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Inverters, Power Plants
Central & East Asia

Latest

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

News

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request – reports

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

News

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

RWE starts construction of 100MW solar PV pipeline in Spain

News

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

Bharat Electronics and NHPC to establish gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing site in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sungrow supplied inverters to the world’s “largest” BIPV project in China. Image: Sungrow.

The “world’s largest” building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project has been completed in China using Sungrow inverters.

Hefei, China-based Sungrow supplied its inverters for the 120MW BIPV project located in the Chinese province of Jiangxi.

Located on the rooftop of a ceramic production facility, the system consists of 11 individual rooftops which covers an area of 665,000 square meters and will supply the facility with 100% renewable electricity.

The project was commissioned for a first phase in June 2022 and is “the world’s largest” BIPV project to date, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

China will be one of the leading countries in Asia-Pacific region when it comes to the deployment of BIPV systems, while the global market is expected to reach a staggering US$100 billion by 2031.

“The 120 MW plant is a milestone in the BIPV history though this market is still in its initial stage,” said James Wu, vice president of Sungrow.

Earlier this year the Chinese inverter manufacturer opened a 10GW inverter facility in India to cater to the country’s fast growing solar PV market and expand its production facilities in Asia, while it shipped nearly 50GW of inverters during 2021.

Last May, Sungrow had signed a 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice to supply both PV inverters and battery energy storage products which further increase the Chinese inverter manufacturer’s presence in Australia.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bipv, china, inverter supplier, pv inverters, sungrow

Read Next

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

August 24, 2022
The Chinese government has issued a notice to its PV industry that calls for the optimisation of the sector and further buildout of its infrastructure while warning against hoarding products and the establishment of solar monopolies.

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

August 23, 2022
Chinese Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has been forced to lower its production output at its Sichuan factories due to ongoing power rationing in the Chinese region.  

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

August 22, 2022
LONGi has increased the planned production capacity of a new ingot and wafer project from 20GW to 46GW, with the originally planned high-efficiency mono cell capacity of 30GW and high-efficiency PV module capacity of 5GW remaining unchanged.

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

August 19, 2022
Chinese module manufacturer Astronergy is designing a solar PV, battery storage and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) micro-grid system for the Haining Zhengtai Industrial Park.

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

August 19, 2022
TCL Zhonghuan has announced a US$200 million investment into Maxeon Solar Technologies that will allow the company to access Maxeon’s IBC solar cell platform, while using Maxeon's position as a global player to set up shop in international markets.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

August 18, 2022
The average price of silicon materials in China continued to rise this week after power rationing was implemented in key Chinese provinces following extreme heat in much of the country

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

News

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022