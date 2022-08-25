‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

Sungrow supplied inverters to the world’s “largest” BIPV project in China. Image: Sungrow.

The “world’s largest” building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project has been completed in China using Sungrow inverters.

Hefei, China-based Sungrow supplied its inverters for the 120MW BIPV project located in the Chinese province of Jiangxi.

Located on the rooftop of a ceramic production facility, the system consists of 11 individual rooftops which covers an area of 665,000 square meters and will supply the facility with 100% renewable electricity.

The project was commissioned for a first phase in June 2022 and is “the world’s largest” BIPV project to date, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

China will be one of the leading countries in Asia-Pacific region when it comes to the deployment of BIPV systems, while the global market is expected to reach a staggering US$100 billion by 2031.

“The 120 MW plant is a milestone in the BIPV history though this market is still in its initial stage,” said James Wu, vice president of Sungrow.

Earlier this year the Chinese inverter manufacturer opened a 10GW inverter facility in India to cater to the country’s fast growing solar PV market and expand its production facilities in Asia, while it shipped nearly 50GW of inverters during 2021.

Last May, Sungrow had signed a 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice to supply both PV inverters and battery energy storage products which further increase the Chinese inverter manufacturer’s presence in Australia.