Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Policy, Projects
Africa

Latest

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Thulani Gcabashe (left), chairman of Hive Hydrogen and Schalk Venter, managing director, Afrox and Linde Africa, are confident the investment can create a lucrative green energy hub in South Africa. Image: Hive Hydrogen

Hive Hydrogen and Linde plc have teamed up to establish the “world’s largest green ammonia export plant” in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, that will have a 780,000 ton/year production capacity.

The US$4.6 billion project will have its own dedicated power supply from a nearby solar project within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) alongside the Port of Ngqura, a deepwater port on the East coast of South Africa. Pre-feasibility studies for the project have been completed and the first phase is planned to go live in 2025, with full operation expected by the end of 2026.

“We can now confidently announce our collective aspiration to move forward to Final Investment Decision and commencing the development of this world leading project at the Coega SEZ,” said Hive Energy CEO Giles Redpath.

Hive Hydrogen – a combination of English solar company Hive Energy and South African investment organisation Built Africa – and German chemical company Linde plc, which is operating through its wholly owned subsidiary African Oxygen (Afrox), are aiming to capitalise on the growing demand for ammonia globally to meet current agricultural, chemical and mining requirements.

“This, together with the future switch to green ammonia as the main fuel in the maritime industry and for coal substitution, makes this the perfect time to invest in this commodity,” said the companies via a media release.

Similarly, green hydrogen, which is combined with nitrogen to form green ammonia, has been touted as a key method of decarbonising heavy industries across the globe and, according to Schalk Venter, CEO of Afrox, “Southern Africa is one of a few regions around the world with very favourable conditions for green hydrogen and ammonia production and export”.    

Meanwhile, producing both green hydrogen and ammonia requires substantial water supplies for the electrolysis process, and this will be supplied by Cerebos, Africa’s largest salt products producer.

The importance of green hydrogen in global decarbonisation efforts is increasingly recognised and the global green hydrogen sector is poised to benefit from a rapid ramp-up in electrolyser output over the coming years, according to Fitch Solutions.

Indeed, there have been a number of key announcements recently, with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals signing an agreement with energy major bp that will support the potential development of multiple gigawatts of renewables and green hydrogen in the Middle Eastern country by 2030.

Similarly, Reliance Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of INR5.955 lakh crore (US$80 billion) over 10-15 years to establish 100GW of renewables and set up a green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
built africa, electrolysers, electrolysis, green ammonia, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, hive hydrogen, linde, south africa, special economic zone

Read Next

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

January 17, 2022
Oman has signed an agreement with energy major bp that will support the potential development of multiple gigawatts of renewables and green hydrogen in the Middle Eastern country by 2030.

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

January 13, 2022
Reliance Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of INR5.955 lakh crore (US$80 billion) over 10-15 years to establish 100GW of renewables and set up green technology manufacturing facilities in the state.

Green hydrogen sector set to benefit from upcoming electrolyser manufacturing ramp-up

January 12, 2022
Despite a current shortage of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, the global green hydrogen sector is poised to benefit from a rapid ramp-up in electrolyser output over the coming years, according to Fitch Solutions.

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

January 11, 2022
California governor Gavin Newsom said there is “more work to be done” on the state’s net metering laws and that “changes need to be made” to proposals that have been proven highly contentious in the state.

New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

January 10, 2022
Indian conglomerate Adani Group has set up a new subsidiary focused on areas including manufacturing solar equipment and producing green hydrogen.

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

January 10, 2022
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is providing AU$40 million in funding to support research and development (R&D) that can help Australia reach its ‘ultra-low cost solar’ goal, recently added as a priority under the country’s decarbonisation strategy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021