News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

News

Q CELLS, LG and Mission Solar add to calls for US import tariff extension

News

Xinte sells shares to TBEA to fund 100,000MT polysilicon expansion

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

China’s NEA demands monthly updates on renewable projects from its utilities

News

Contractual mitigation strategies for the solar sector as governments target alleged forced labour

Features, Guest Blog

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News

BlueWave Solar teams up with Laketricity to develop ‘floatovoltaics’ in Massachusetts

News

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

Featured Articles, Features
Xinyi Solar said it was implementing new cost controls in light of falling ASPs for solar glass. Image: Xinyi Solar.

Solar glass provider Xinyi Solar has reported a more-than-doubling of profits in H1 2021, but warned that weaker demand and lower prices for solar glass will dampen its results in the second half of the year.

Reporting its first half performance last week, Xinyi Solar revealed that H1 2021 revenue stood at HK$8.074 billion (US$1.037 billion), an increase of more than 74% year-on-year. Net profit meanwhile more than doubled to HK$3.072 billion (US$394.9 million), leading the company to describe its performance in the first half of the year as “spectacular”.

The group’s first half performance was mainly driven by its solar glass manufacturing activities, which accounted for 81% of total group revenue – the remaining 19% originating from utility-scale solar development activities – which was in turn boosted by surging solar glass prices in the first quarter.

Average selling prices (ASPs) for solar glass surged towards the end of last year, prompting solar module manufacturers to describe them as “out of control” and ask the Chinese government to intervene.

ASPs did start to decline throughout the first half however, with Xinyi noting that the price for 3.2mm glass in particular fell by at least 45% in the six-months ended 30 June 2021.

Despite a weakening spot price for solar glass in Q2, Xinyi managed to maintain its gross margin at 51.2%, however this is now expected to fall in the second half of the year as greater quantities of glass output comes onstream and demand for glass remains dimmed as module manufacturers lower utilisation rates amidst pricing volatility elsewhere.

Xinyi noted that around 7,900MT per day of new glass output was added across the industry in the first half of the year, with Xinyi itself adding new capacity to take its daily output capacity to 11,800MT as of 30 June.

The company further noted that in anticipation of weaker pricing moving forward, it had adopted flexible marketing strategies, optimised product portfolios for next generation products such as large-format solar modules and implemented new cost control measures.

china, manufacturing, materials, module pricing, solar glass, upstream, xinyi solar

Xinte sells shares to TBEA to fund 100,000MT polysilicon expansion

August 9, 2021
Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy has raised RMB2.3 billion (US$355.9 million) from its owner TBEA in order to fund its target polysilicon capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes (MT)

China’s NEA demands monthly updates on renewable projects from its utilities

August 9, 2021
China’s power planning agency the National Energy Administration (NEA) has demanded regularly monthly updates on new renewable energy projects from utility companies in the country

Contractual mitigation strategies for the solar sector as governments target alleged forced labour

August 9, 2021
In the wake of the US Withhold and Release Order and other sanctions targeting alleged forced labour in solar supply chains, Graham Vinter, Ursula Owczarkowski and Sarah Bishop of law firm Covington & Burling LLP explore the legal status quo and the options at hand for solar companies to mitigate contractual risk.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

August 6, 2021
In the last installment of our special feature on Europe’s solar market, we take a look at the challenges and hurdles that remain and, crucially, how the solar sector can overcome them.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

August 5, 2021
While solar deployment throughout Europe is expected to soar, can the same be said for manufacturing on the continent? As part of this week’s special feature on European solar, Liam Stoker assesses the potential for solar manufacturing to return to Europe.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: Europe’s other hot markets

August 4, 2021
The latest installment of PV Tech’s special feature on Europe’s solar renaissance rounds-up the rest of the continent’s key markets, examining the key drivers behind solar growth in Portugal, France and the UK, amongst others.

