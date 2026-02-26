Subscribe To Premium
Zelestra begins construction at 242MW solar PV plant in Perú

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 26, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Zelestra begins construction at 242MW solar PV plant in Perú

Co-located storage ‘overhyped’ as fix for underperforming solar PV

Opportunities for European solar in an uncertain global supply chain

‘Social backlash inevitable’: Industry demands data centres stop freeloading on Australia’s clean energy

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

First Solar, Oxford PV ink US perovskite patent licensing deal

First Solar net sales and gross profit tick upwards in 2025

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

Ground breaking ceremony at Zelestra's Babilonia solar PV project in Peru
The Babilonia solar PV plant is part of a larger Peruvian PV portfolio that combines nearly 700MW. Image: Zelestra.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has started construction at a 242MW solar PV project in Perú.

Located in the southern region of Arequipa, the Babilonia solar project forms part of a wider solar complex—dubbed La Joya—that is forecast to have a combined capacity of almost 700MW. This includes the country’s largest operational solar PV plant, the 300MW San Martín solar project, which began operations last year, and a 125MW project in advanced development.

In total, nearly 400,000 bifacial panels will be installed at the Babilonia solar project, while commercial operation is expected in the first half of 2027.

According to the Spanish IPP, the project was enabled by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peruvian power provider Celepsa, signed in April 2025.

José Luis García Pérez, CEO of Zelestra in Latin America, said: “Peru is a key market for Zelestra in the region. Babilonia reflects our long-term commitment to developing large-scale, reliable and high-performance projects that generate value for our customers, drive the energy transition and contribute to the economic and social development of the communities where we operate.”

Construction of the Babilonia project began only two months after the Spanish IPP signed an agreement to sell its 3.5GW Latin American renewables platform to Colombian natural gas firm Promigas. At the time of the sale agreement, the company said that Europe and the US would remain its primary markets.

