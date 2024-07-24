Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

The costs to the solar industry of a price on carbon

Features, Guest Blog

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

AgriPV: Avangrid and Lodestone Energy graze sheep at US and New Zealand PV plants

News

Enphase targets 1.1 million microinverters shipped from US facilities in Q3

News

AEMO grants grid connection approval to BrightNight solar-plus-storage project

News

Europe’s floating PV prospects booming as industry looks to the sea

Features, Interviews

GoldenPeaks Capital secures funds for 177MW Polish PV portfolio

News

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

News

AEMO: grid-scale solar in Australia generates over 1.4GW in Q2 2024

News

Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enfinity Global and A2A previously signed a power purchase agreement for 97MW of solar PV projects in the Italian region of Lazio. Image: Enfinity Global

Italian utility A2A has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global in Italy.

The electricity will be provided from a portfolio of six PV power plants with a combined capacity of 134MW. The projects are located in the central regions of Lazio and Emilia Romagna. A timeframe for the completion of the projects and their commercial operation was not disclosed.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This new PPA expands the partnership between both companies after signing a first PPA in October 2023 for 97MW of solar PV projects to be built in Lazio.

Earlier this year, the IPP secured funding for a portfolio of projects to be built in the Lazio region. Enfinity Global secured €25 million (US$27 million) for the construction of four solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 134MW. This portfolio already has a PPA with Norway-headquartered IPP Statkraft.

“Thanks to this new partnership with Enfinity Global, we continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the territories by expanding the green energy supply available to our customers,” said Lorenzo Spadoni, Head of Generation and Trading at A2A.

Solar PV has had a renaissance in the past couple of years in Italy, with more than 5.2GW of capacity added in 2023, the most in over a decade. The continued growth has continued over 2024, with utility-scale registering a 373% increase between the first quarter of this year and 2023.

In the first half of this year, renewables overtook fossil fuels in power generation for the first time. Solar PV alone accounted for 3.3GW of the 3.7GW of renewables capacity added between January and June 2024. This is despite a recent setback for PV with the Italian government implementing a ban on installing solar on agricultural land.

a2a, enfinity global, ipp, italy, lazio, power purchase agreement, ppa

Read Next

Clearway's solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota's North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Clearway closes US$700 million financing on California solar and storage portfolio

July 23, 2024
Both projects are expected to reach commercial operations in 2025, while construction is carried out by renewables contractor Blattner Energy.
Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment on 220MW of solar PV portfolio in Italy

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

July 23, 2024
A round-up of the latest solar project news, as Lightsource bp commissions its first PV project in Poland, Soltec receives EIA on a 220MW solar portfolio in Italy and Iberdrola completes two plants in Portugal.
contour global project in italy

Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

July 23, 2024
In the first half of 2024, Italy has installed 3.7GW of new renewable energy capacity, of which 3.3GW came from solar PV.
reden solar

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

July 23, 2024
LevelTen energy has published its latest report into renewable energy PPA prices, with the average European PPA price falling by 27%.
Quinbrook subsidiary Primergy Solar's Gemini solar project in the US. Image: Quinbrook

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

July 19, 2024
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have reached commercial operations at their 690MWac/966MWdc Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.
Sungrow_rooftop_Vietnam._Image_Sungrow
Premium

Can Vietnam’s direct PPA help meet its ambitious solar goals?

July 18, 2024
“We believe this policy will unlock opportunities for renewables as it increases electricity supply avenues."

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024