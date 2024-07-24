A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

This new PPA expands the partnership between both companies after signing a first PPA in October 2023 for 97MW of solar PV projects to be built in Lazio.

Earlier this year, the IPP secured funding for a portfolio of projects to be built in the Lazio region. Enfinity Global secured €25 million (US$27 million) for the construction of four solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 134MW. This portfolio already has a PPA with Norway-headquartered IPP Statkraft.

“Thanks to this new partnership with Enfinity Global, we continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the territories by expanding the green energy supply available to our customers,” said Lorenzo Spadoni, Head of Generation and Trading at A2A.

Solar PV has had a renaissance in the past couple of years in Italy, with more than 5.2GW of capacity added in 2023, the most in over a decade. The continued growth has continued over 2024, with utility-scale registering a 373% increase between the first quarter of this year and 2023.

In the first half of this year, renewables overtook fossil fuels in power generation for the first time. Solar PV alone accounted for 3.3GW of the 3.7GW of renewables capacity added between January and June 2024. This is despite a recent setback for PV with the Italian government implementing a ban on installing solar on agricultural land.