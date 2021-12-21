Solar Media
AES bolsters solar pipeline with Community Energy acquisition

By Jules Scully
ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Rubis acquires 80% of French solar developer Photosol for US$425m

News

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

Stem Inc acquires solar software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695m

Community Energy has developed more than 3GW of solar and energy storage projects. Image: Community Energy Solar via Twitter.

US utility AES has acquired PV project developer Community Energy Solar, taking on a 10GW renewables pipeline in the process.

Having entered the solar development business in 2010, Pennsylvania-based Community Energy has developed more than 3GW of solar and energy storage plants, with a strong presence in the east coast of the US.

AES said the deal will bolster its expansion efforts through Community Energy’s solar project pipeline and development workforce.

“Community Energy has built a top reputation over the last 20 years for its ability to successfully develop renewables projects,” said Leo Moreno, AES Clean Energy president.

This year has seen Community Energy sell a Kentucky solar-storage hybrid project – featuring 173MW of PV and 120MWh of battery storage – to Silicon Ranch, expand its senior team and appoint a new CEO, Brent Beerley, who has been with the company since 2001.

Beerley said Community Energy launched its solar business with a mission to commercialise utility-scale solar and decarbonise the grid, adding: “Driven by the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for 10x growth in solar over the next decade, we decided it was time to amplify our impact by joining forces with a world-class partner.”

AES’ US renewables portfolio now includes 4.4GW of operating assets and 5.7GW of signed power purchase agreements.

The company last year merged its US-facing clean energy development business with independent power producer sPower, bringing together capabilities in solar, wind and energy storage.

Reporting its Q3 results last month, AES revealed that alongside its development work in the US, it has also completed the construction or acquisition of solar projects in Colombia and the Dominican Republic this year. As of November, the company’s backlog is 9.2GW.

AES earlier this month launched a solar installation robot to support its teams in the construction of PV plants. Called Atlas, the artificial intelligence-enabled robot will complement the firm’s workforce by performing tasks such as heavy lifting and attaching solar modules.

The robot enables “a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs”, Chris Shelton, AES chief product officer, said when the innovation was unveiled.

acquisition, aes, aes corporation, Community Energy Solar, developers, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, us utility

Read Next

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

December 20, 2021
Elevion, the renewables arm of Czech conglomerate ČEZ Group, is targeting growth within Europe’s PV market after closing the acquisition of Belectric’s European assets.

Rubis acquires 80% of French solar developer Photosol for US$425m

December 20, 2021
Fuel distribution company Rubis has entered the PV sector with the acquisition of a majority stake in Photosol, a France-based solar developer and independent power producer.

Stem Inc acquires solar software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695m

December 17, 2021
Artificial intelligence-driven energy storage company Stem Inc has acquired solar asset management software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695 million.

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

December 17, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is continuing its expansion in Australia’s solar sector with the acquisition of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Autonomous Energy.

US aerial imaging firm acquires solar data analytics provider AirProbe

December 16, 2021
Aerial imaging company DroneBase has acquired India-based AirProbe, a provider of artificial intelligence-enabled analytics of solar inspection data.

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

December 15, 2021
Utility-scale solar developer Geenex Solar has secured additional financing that will allow it to advance a pipeline of more than 8GW of PV and energy storage projects in the US Southeast and Midwest.

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

