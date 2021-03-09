Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

News

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

Australia to reach 30% non-hydro renewable energy by 2030

News

JA Solar planning new 20GW cell and module manufacturing hub in Qidong, China

News

FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter offers greater C&I project flexibility

Product Reviews

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

India solar install consensus forms as market primed for deployment spike in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solgen has delivered more than 15,000 solar projects in the past decade. Image: Solgen Energy via Twitter.

Australian utility AGL Energy has secured deals to acquire two commercial and industrial (C&I) solar companies, Solgen Energy Group and Epho, as it looks to strengthen its existing PV capabilities.

AGL, which operates the largest electricity portfolio in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) and is the country’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, said the acquisitions will allow it to deliver “more tailored and innovative” energy solutions for businesses.

Established in 2008, Solgen is among Australia’s largest commercial solar providers, having delivered more than 15,000 projects in the last decade. It also owns solar equipment distribution business Sol Distribution.

Epho, which AGL will acquire from Anchorage Capital Partners, specialises in the construction and maintenance of large-scale systems and has carried out more than 400 solar installations in Australia, including a 6MW PV park at Brisbane airport.

Oliver Hartley, managing director at Epho, said the acquisition will allow the company to provide a “full suite of on- and off-site renewable energy retail solutions” that its clients require to meet their environmental commitments.

“We can make a material difference to the carbon foot-print of corporate Australia,” he added.

AGL CEO Brett Redman said the two acquisitions will allow the utility to deliver more than 70MW of commercial solar projects each year. “This part of the energy sector has seen significant growth over the last ten years, as businesses right across Australia seek out solar offerings to help them decarbonise, reduce costs and create sustainable operations.”

Recent figures from the Australian Energy Council revealed that the amount of rooftop solar installations in Australia grew by 18% last year. Despite the impact from COVID-19, some 2.6GW of capacity and 333,978 rooftop PV installations were added to the grid during 2020. In Western Australia, rooftop PV is set to be the fastest-growing form of new capacity, with the expansion displacing coal as well as large-scale solar projects.

Alongside the rise of Australia’s C&I market, the amount of corporate power purchase agreements (PPA) in the country from last year are expected to reach record levels. A report published in December from Business Renewables Centre Australia found more than 3GW of renewables have been contracted since 2017 in the country through corporate PPAs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, agl, australia, commercial and industrial, sol distribution, Solgen, utility

Read Next

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

March 8, 2021
Endesa has bought a portfolio of 11 solar projects that it says will help decarbonise an industrial area in southern Spain when operational in 2024.

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

March 5, 2021
EDP Renewables (EDPR) has completed its acquisition of the distributed solar platform of renewables investor C2 Energy Capital.

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

March 5, 2021
Indian solar firm Fourth Partner Energy has created a joint venture (JV) with coal producer Indika Energy to develop commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects in Indonesia.

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

March 4, 2021
US solar company Distributed Solar Development (DSD) has secured construction finance worth US$150 million from Rabobank to support its commercial and industrial (C&I) development pipeline.

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

March 4, 2021
French oil major Total and industrial conglomerate Zahid Group have established a joint venture (JV) focused on distributed solar generation for Saudi Arabia’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

News

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

Australia to reach 30% non-hydro renewable energy by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2020!
View Offer
Hide Offer