AMEA Power inks 25MW PPA for solar-plus-storage project in Djibouti

By Cameron Murray
The solar-plus-storage project will be built in the Grand Bara desert in Djibouti. Image: AMEA Power.

UAE-based renewable energy company AMEA Power has secured a 25MW solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in Djibouti.

The 25-year PPA has been signed with national utility Electricité de Djibouti with the project to be built in the Grand Bara desert region under a build-own-operate and transfer model.

This solar-plus-storage marks the first independent power project in the country, with the Sovereign Fund of Djibouti attached to the project as a minority shareholder before it reaches financial close.

No information has been disclosed concerning the capacity or the output of the battery storage, nor when the project is expected to reach commercial operation.

AMEA Power continues its expansion throughout Africa this year after signing an agreement with the Ivory Coast government to develop 50MW of solar PV in January, while expanding a Togolese solar plant from 50MW to 70MW earlier this year and the inclusion of a battery energy storage system.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “AMEA Power is proud to reach this milestone and to be supporting Djibouti in its energy transition journey. East Africa is an important market for AMEA Power, as it is a region with immense potential for the development of clean, reliable, and affordable energy.”

This article was first published on our sister site Energy-storage.news.

