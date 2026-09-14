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Anker SOLIX XE: Energy freedom made simple

By Solar Media Staff
Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

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In a market where complexity has been the norm, Anker SOLIX XE delivers on its promise: Energy freedom made simple. Image: Anker SOLIX.

The residential energy storage market faces persistent challenges: complex installations requiring extensive wiring between separate components, lengthy commissioning processes, and systems that fail to intelligently manage individual units of electricity. Anker SOLIX, a global leader in smart energy, introduces the XE system to fundamentally address these issues. Learn more on Anker SOLIX’s website.

What is Anker SOLIX XE?

Anker SOLIX XE is positioned as the next-generation true all-in-one home energy storage system. With the slogan “Energy Freedom Made Simple,” the XE represents a fundamental departure from conventional split-system architectures.

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The system features a genuinely all-in-one design that integrates the inverter with a 7kWh battery in a single unit, eliminating all external wiring between inverter, battery pack, and BMS found in traditional systems.

This compact architecture enables flexible placement in garages, utility rooms, or even hallway side walls, accommodating the space constraints typical of European homes while providing installers with a single device to handle and mount rather than three separate components.

What can Anker SOLIX XE do?

Flexible scaling across household types

Starting with 7kWh of built-in storage, a single XE unit expands to 42kWh through stackable modules. Up to three units can operate in parallel for a total system capacity of 126kWh, covering everything from two-bedroom terraced houses to large detached villas.

Available in three inverter options—5kW, 6kW, and 8kW. The 8kW inverter option covers the vast majority of single-phase household peak load demands, including EV charging scenarios.

The system features three MPPTs (maximum power point trackers), each independently tracking its own maximum power point. The three channels can be assigned separately to east, south, and west-facing roof arrays. The XE supports 4–33 solar panels with PV input power up to 15kW, enabling annual generation exceeding 15,000kWh.

Durable cells built to last

The XE employs 314Ah LFP cells, supporting 10,000 charge-discharge cycles. The system is engineered for a 15-year lifespan, backed by a 10-year warranty.

The cell longevity and thermal management system supports two full cycles daily: the first stores daytime solar generation for evening discharge, while the second charges from the grid during off-peak night rates for early morning consumption. With daily dual charge-discharge cycling, it delivers up to 55% more lifetime energy than other alternatives.

Whole-home backup capabilities

The XE supports whole-home backup and partial backup modes. Maximum backup power reaches 16kW in parallel configuration, comfortably covering full household demand.

The system integrates seamlessly with the Anker SOLIX Backup Auto Switch to deliver whole-home backup with load-side 0ms switchover time. When the grid drops, critical household loads—refrigerators, network equipment, security systems—experience zero interruption.

The Backup Auto Switch is exceptionally compact, saving 99% of distribution board space compared to conventional ATS units. It can be installed directly onto existing DIN rail, the process is as simple as swapping a standard meter.

AI-powered smart management

The built-in AI Energy Management System (EMS), powered by Anker PowerOS, connects to 870+ electricity suppliers across Europe. The system predicts energy needs and manages power flow automatically, charging the battery when wholesale prices dip—often overnight or during midday solar oversupply—and discharging during evening peaks when prices can spike to several times the off-peak rate.

For customers on dynamic tariffs such as Octopus, Electric Ireland or Essent, this automated optimisation reduces bills without manual intervention. Surplus solar goes into storage, and the system charges from the grid when prices are lowest, slashing bills without users lifting a finger.

The system features Anka, an AI intelligent assistant that supports natural language understanding, context recognition, and multiple languages. Users can simply ask questions, just like having a conversation, and Anka will provide fast and accurate responses. Integration with Home Assistant enables management via existing smart home ecosystems.

Worry-free safety

On the software side, AI monitors for anomalies around the clock, flagging issues before they become problems. The hardware design, including aerospace-grade insulation, millisecond-level circuit cut-off and a built-in emergency pressure-relief and active fire-suppression module, eliminates risk at every level.

Effortless installation and expansion

Expansion modules use a vertical plug-and-stack design: lift, align, and lower. Connection completes automatically in five seconds with no cabling required. Each unit supports up to six modules (42 kWh total).

What benefits can it bring to consumers and installers?

For consumers, the XE makes saving money effortless. Dynamic electricity tariffs are becoming the norm across Europe, charging different rates depending on the time of day rather than one flat price. Making the most of these tariffs usually means tracking price patterns and manually timing when appliances or batteries run, but the XE’s built-in AI EMS handles this automatically, charging when electricity prices are low and discharging during expensive evening peaks, all without added complexity. The savings are real, but the bigger win is not having to think about how to access them all the time.

The XE is also built for the maritime climate shared by Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands. Rated IP66 for waterproofing and C5-M for marine-grade corrosion resistance, it operates reliably across a temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, standing up to salt spray and humidity, whether it’s installed metres from the coast or tucked into an unheated shed. Consumers don’t have to sacrifice on where they install it and can simply enjoy reliable performance year-round.

For installers, the XE improves installation efficiency, reducing the time each install takes. Its true all-in-one architecture removes the wiring complexity and mounting challenges of multi-component systems, plus expansion modules stack in five seconds. Even for customers who want whole-home backup with the Anker SOLIX Backup Auto Switch, installation is as simple as installing a smart meter.

Energy freedom made simple

Anker SOLIX XE redefines home energy storage by addressing the fundamental pain points that have limited widespread adoption: installation complexity, limited intelligence, restricted scalability.

For consumers, this translates to simplified energy management, maximised savings, and reliable backup protection that grows with household needs. For installers, it means less time and complexity on every install, from a true all-in-one unit to simple expansion modules.

In a market where complexity has been the norm, Anker SOLIX XE delivers on its promise: Energy freedom made simple.

Explore the full specifications and capabilities on the Anker SOLIX website.

anker solix, energy storage, home batteries, installation, residential

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