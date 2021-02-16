Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

Appalachian Power is seeking solar facilities in Virginia. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (UnSplash).

Appalachian Power has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for up to 300MW of solar and/or wind power, in what is the first in a series the supplier is set to issue.

The company is looking for projects that are 50MW or larger in size, and must be commercially operational by mid-December 2023 – although proposals with operational dates no later than December 15 2024 will be considered. Appalachian Power may acquire single or multiple facilities from winning bidders, so long as it meets the economic and operational criteria.

Solar projects much be located in Virginia, while it is preferred that wind projects are located in the state but not required. All must be interconnected to the regional transmission organisation PJM, which managed the electric grid in 13 states including Virginia.

Those hoping to bid in can include battery storage systems in their proposals Appalachian Power added.

The RFP forms part of the company’s move to comply with the provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). The requires the company to meet annual targets, putting it on a pathway to being 100% carbon-free by 2050.

“This is Appalachian Power’s largest request yet in a single year for renewable energy bids,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

“We look forward to reviewing the proposals and issuing more requests for bids later this year as we expand our portfolio and reliance on clean energy.”

The RFP follows a call from the company from up to 200MW of PV energy to cut customer costs and further diversify the electric generation mix within Virginia in January.

Proposals must be submitted to Appalachian Power by March 31, 2021.