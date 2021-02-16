Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

By Molly Lempriere
Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

News

Hamburg operator Blue Elephant enters ‘promising’ Greek solar market

News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Appalachian Power is seeking solar facilities in Virginia. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (UnSplash).

Appalachian Power has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for up to 300MW of solar and/or wind power, in what is the first in a series the supplier is set to issue.

The company is looking for projects that are 50MW or larger in size, and must be commercially operational by mid-December 2023 – although proposals with operational dates no later than December 15 2024 will be considered. Appalachian Power may acquire single or multiple facilities from winning bidders, so long as it meets the economic and operational criteria.

Solar projects much be located in Virginia, while it is preferred that wind projects are located in the state but not required. All must be interconnected to the regional transmission organisation PJM, which managed the electric grid in 13 states including Virginia.

Those hoping to bid in can include battery storage systems in their proposals Appalachian Power added.

The RFP forms part of the company’s move to comply with the provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).  The requires the company to meet annual targets, putting it on a pathway to being 100% carbon-free by 2050.

“This is Appalachian Power’s largest request yet in a single year for renewable energy bids,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

“We look forward to reviewing the proposals and issuing more requests for bids later this year as we expand our portfolio and reliance on clean energy.”

The RFP follows a call from the company from up to 200MW of PV energy to cut customer costs and further diversify the electric generation mix within Virginia in January.

Proposals must be submitted to Appalachian Power by March 31, 2021.

appalachian power, request for proposals, rfp, virginia, Virginia Clean Economy Act

Read Next

Total and Hanwha Group division join forces for 1.6GW US solar and storage pipeline

January 15, 2021
Oil and gas company partners with solar and energy storage developer to accelerate transition in US energy market.

Dominion Energy proposes 500MW of new solar projects for Virginia

November 3, 2020
Dominion Energy has submitted proposals for nine new solar projects in Virginia with a combined capacity of nearly 500MW as the utility continues to build out its renewables portfolio to meet its clean energy obligations in the state.

NV Energy issues RfP for ‘major additions’ to its renewables portfolio

October 28, 2020
US utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for “major additions” to its renewable energy portfolio.

US ROUND-UP: Dominion snaps up Virginia solar, Generac seals BayWa r.e. storage deal

August 19, 2020
A round-up of the latest news from the US, where Dominion Energy acquires a solar facility in Virginia and BayWa r.e incorporates Generac’s PWRcell battery system to its distribution offering.

sPower wraps up financing for firm’s largest solar project to date

July 27, 2020
US independent power producer sPower has concluded financing for its largest project to date after securing a US$700 million construction/term loan.

Wells Fargo turns to Shell Energy for solar PPAs

June 25, 2020
Financial services giant Wells Fargo has turned to Shell Energy to procure around 150,000MWh of solar power under new power purchase agreements.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021