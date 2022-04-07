Solar Media
Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

News

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

News

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker’s revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

Features, Guest Blog

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

News

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News
The newly formed joint venture currently has a pipeline of 430MW of solar PV projects. Image: Daniel Bernard on Unsplash.

German investment firm Aquila Capital and South Korean renewable developer TopInfra have established a joint venture (JV) to develop solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in South Korea.

The partnership, dubbed Aquila Development Partners, currently has a pipeline of 430MW of solar PV and 1GW of wind power at various stages of development.

This marks a further expansion for Aquila Capital since establishing its regional hub for Asia Pacific in Singapore two years ago, and will combine its international expertise with TopInfra’s local knowledge in renewables from the South Korean market to the JV.

“The renewable energy capacity demands in South Korea are expected to double between now and 2050 – to meet this, significant institutional investment is required, and we look forward to exploring the co-development of additional asset classes as the needs evolve,” said Alexander Lenz, CEO of Aquila Capital Asia Pacific.

Earlier this year, Aquila Capital acquired 100MW of solar projects in Spain and a 51% stake on 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy.

aquila capital, aquila development partners, battery energy storage system, joint venture, renewable development, south korea, topinfra

