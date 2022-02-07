Solar Media
News

Mytilineos sells 100MW of solar projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Mytilineos sells 100MW of solar projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital

News

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

News

New South Wales gets 34GW of solar, storage and wind proposals for latest REZ, more than 10 times final capacity

News

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

News

Jera, West HD to co-develop 1GW of PV in Japan over the next five years

News

Switzerland mulls tax change to incentivise solar deployment

News

R.Power Group secures US$215m in project financing from banking consortium

News

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

News

Italy’s solar profit clawback ‘affecting 13GW of projects’

News

CPUC indefinitely delays net metering vote amid widespread criticism of changes

News
Once completed in Q3 2022, the projects will provide 200GWh of clean energy, Mytilineos said. Image: Mytilineos.

Greek renewables developer Mytilineos has agreed to sell 100MW of PV projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital for an undisclosed amount as the German investment firm continues to expand its European PV portfolio.

The Jaen and Guillena solar projects each have a 50MW capacity and are expected to come into operation by the end of Q3 2022. They are both located in the region of Andalucia and are currently under construction by the Mytilineos Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) business unit.

Andrew Wojtek, head of investment management at Aquila Clean Energy for EMEA, said he was very pleased with the transaction’s “strategic fit”.

“On the one hand these very advanced solar projects are a great addition to our local portfolio, with operations to start and investor returns to be generated still in this year,” said Wojtek. “On the other hand, this cooperation with a strong international company like Mytilineos offers great potential for the future.”

Aquila capital last month bought a controlling stake in 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy from Spanish solar company Soltec under a co-development agreement.

Nikos Papapetrou, general manager of the RSD business unit, said Spain was “one of the most important markets for Solar PV in Europe, with significant capacity increase targets”, with the Greek industrial group’s renewables and storage unit continuing at “full speed” following a strong 2021.

Papapetrou told PV Tech Premium last month that a strong 2021 should be seen in the context of a difficult year for solar, with a lack of module availability “for a major part” of the year.

aquila capital, mytilineos, project acquisition, spain

