Arctech secures third Uzbek project through 240MW solar tracker supply deal

This system also reduces the number of posts that need to be built in order for the trackers to function. This tracker array uses 30% fewer posts than others of similar sizes, with less than 180 posts per MW. The multi-point drive mechanism can also enable the trackers to be stowed horizontally to lower the wind pressure on the modules.

Prior to this contract, Arctech signed another supply contract with CEEC to provide 1GW of its SkyWings solar tracking system to two projects in Qashqadaryo Viloyati and Buxoro in Uzbekistan.

Arctech said over 85% of Uzbekistan’s electricity comes from coal and natural gas, but the Uzbek government has encouraged the development of renewable energy in recent years. The country plans to increase the installed capacity of solar energy by 5GW by 2030.

Since the beginning of this year, Arctech has secured several projects in multiple countries. It signed an agreement to provide 242MW worth of solar trackers for an upcoming facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan, and announced the news to provide 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers for a project in Saudi Arabia in April.