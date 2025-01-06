Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

Chinese PV tracker provider Arctech has secured a 1.5GW solar tracker supply agreement with Chinese state-owned energy company PowerChina.
The supply agreement is for Arctech’s 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II and will be delivered to the Al Ajban project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 1.5GW solar PV project was awarded to French energy giant EDF Renewables and the Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO) last year by Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Water and Electric Company (EWEC).
The 1.5GW Al Ajban project is also owned by Emirati state-owned renewable energy project developer Masdar, which owns 60% of the project, while EDF Renewables and KOWEPO own 20% each.
The project reached financial close in September 2024, and the joint venture did not disclose the funds raised. Masdar did specify that the financing for the project will be provided by six institutions: BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, HSBC Middle East, Standard Chartered and the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
This is the latest PV tracker supply agreement for Arctech in the Middle East, where it secured a 2.3GW supply agreement for its tracking system SkyLine II for a project in Saudi Arabia last November.
Arctech is currently building a solar tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia and expects the project to be operational in 2025. Once operational, the manufacturing plant will have an annual capacity of 15GW. Alongside the manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, Arctech also has a research and development (R&D) centre in the Middle East.