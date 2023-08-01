Arizona utility SRP inks 475MWdc solar PPA with Clēnera

In 2021, SRP and Clēnera signed a 20-year PPA for the CO Bar Solar project, delivering between 440-480MW of power.

“SRP will be quadrupling the amount of utility-scale solar on our power system in just the next two years, with CO Bar Solar as a key part of this. Nearly half of all energy delivered to SRP customers will come from carbon-free resources by the end of 2025,” said Jim Pratt, CEO of SRP.

Construction on CO Bar Solar will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to reach commercial operation in phases throughout 2025.

“CO Bar represents a strategic project in Arizona, serving as a prime example of our approach to greenfield development that capitalises on sizable interconnection positions,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight.

Looking forward, SRP expects to have more than 3GW of renewables online by the end of 2025. It also claims to have one of the largest battery storage investments in the Western US, with over 1,100 MW of battery storage projects that will be online by the end of 2024.

Earlier this year, SRP issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) seeking at least 500MW of renewables by May 2027.