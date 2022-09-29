Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

By Jules Scully
Companies, Grids, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

News

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

News

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

News

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

News

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Product Reviews

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Avantus’s development pipeline includes 42GW of solar. Image: Avantus.

US solar and storage developer Avantus is scaling up a strategy of deploying high-capacity factor power plants that aim to maximise transmission infrastructure while limiting curtailment.

Recently rebranded from 8minute Solar Energy, the California-headquartered company announced earlier this month that its development pipeline has doubled over the last two years to reach 42GW of solar and 78GWh of energy storage.

The rebrand was undertaken to reflect the company’s expanded scope beyond solar development to include what it calls an “advanced ecosystem of clean energy products, services and technologies”.

Alongside alleviating curtailment, Avantus’s power plants can deliver flexible, predictable output that can help utilities manage load, according to Stephanie Perry, appointed the company’s COO last year.

“Where Avantus technology differentiates itself is our controls system,” she says. “Our novel controls enable storage and PV to work together as one seamless system, integrating renewable energy into existing electric grid control centres as if they were a traditional fossil fuel generator.”

She adds that while solar with storage is largely thought of as the solution to intermittency, hybrid solar plants can also provide transmission and distribution services that promise to expand the potential of renewables on the grid.

The company said that its technology and design optimisation tools can unlock new value for renewables. Grid stabilisation like frequency regulation and ancillary services, and the ability to bring a plant online instantaneously, make renewables “more reliable than fossil fuels”, Avantus claimed in a recent press release.

Perry points to the company’s Eland Solar & Storage Center in California, which will pair 400MWac solar PV with 300MW / 1,200MWh of battery storage. With a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with municipal utility Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the installation will be fully operational in 2024.

“With a high capacity factor of 60% during the summer months (which is 50% more than a simple solar plant), the project maximises the use of existing transmission infrastructure to help LADWP and its customers avoid the significant cost and time burdens of new construction,” Perry says.

Avantus’s new strategy comes after it closed US$400 million in financing earlier this year from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline. The company’s development pipeline now spans more than 90 utility-scale projects across California, Texas and the US Southwest.

A growing pain the solar industry faces is rapid technological advancement, according to Perry. While this has an important role in reducing system costs, she says construction methods can take longer to catch up with new technologies, leading to difficulties in pricing productivity and wrapping the risk of the new technologies.

“And when there is an absence of operating history, it can be difficult to get third parties onboard and comfortable with financing and working with the risk,” she adds.

As part of efforts to optimise value from each project, Avantus tests the latest module and storage tech, while it also has a research and development facility where teams focus on technology that might not yet be commercially available.

One area where the company is aiming to expand its position is green hydrogen. With its possibility of decarbonising heavy industry and transportation, green hydrogen’s potential “is inarguably huge”, Perry says.

Avantus is part of the HyDeal Los Angeles, an initiative from non-profit organisation the Green Hydrogen Council that aims to deliver green hydrogen at a price of US$1.50/kg by 2030.

Perry says: “We believe applying our integrated design approach and using our strategically positioned exiting solar assets towards producing green hydrogen, we are poised to be an early cost-leader in producing and scaling green hydrogen.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
8minute solar energy, Avantus, curtailment, developer, green hydrogen, grids, hybridisation, solar-plus-storage, us solar

Read Next

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

September 27, 2022
Nearly a third of all renewable technologies employment came from the solar PV industry in 2021, according to a new report from the IRENA.

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

September 26, 2022
NextEra’s 485MW solar PV co-located plant has reached full commercial operation in Riverside County, California, according to the US DOI.

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

September 26, 2022
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will invest US$12 million to acquire a 20% stake in Caelux Corporation, a California-based company working on perovskite solar technology.
PV Tech Premium

Drivers of community solar in the US

September 23, 2022
Community solar in the US is projected to grow substantially over the next decade and represents a means of expanding access to underserved communities who are being left out of the energy transition. Sean Rai-Roche explores the drivers of community solar and what obstacles need to be overcome to support its rollout.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022