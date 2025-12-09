Subscribe To Premium
Blue Elephant signs 319MW solar PV PPAs with German railway operator

By Will Norman
December 9, 2025
NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

Colombia launches solar PV arm, targets 650MW portfolio

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.
The 13-year deals cover two projects with a cumulative 319MW of nameplate capacity, scheduled to begin operations “by mid-2027”. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

German renewables developer Blue Elephant Energy has signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the German railway network operator Deutsche Bahn for utility-scale solar PV power projects.

The 13-year deals cover two projects with a cumulative 319MW of nameplate capacity, scheduled to begin operations “by mid-2027”. The 266MW Schafhöfen solar park in Bavaria, southern Germany, will comprise around 370,000 solar PV modules and feature a dedicated on-site substation and plans for a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS). Blue Elephant said it would be the second-largest PV project in Germany once operational.

The 53MW Aulendorf project in Baden-Württemberg is also contracted under a separate PPA.

Deutsche Bahn said the PPAs – signed with its energy infrastructure subsidiary DB Energie –  would power 14 million ICE train kilometres each year. The operator said it covers around 70% of its traction power with renewable energy, with a fleet of solar PV, wind and BESS assets across Germany.

“Long-term green power contracts like these enable the construction of large solar parks and strengthen the expansion of renewable energies in Germany,” said Florian Reuter, managing director of DB Energie. “Moreover, by combining solar power — currently the lowest-cost source of power generation — with battery storage, we will be able to use it far more flexibly in the future.”

Felix Goedhart, founder and CEO of Blue Elephant Energy, added: “We are strengthening our role as project developer and consolidating our profile as an integrated partner for green electricity – whether from photovoltaics, wind, or battery storage systems. The short development period of only three years through to construction shows that Germany can deliver.”

Blue Elephant operates over 1.7GW of renewables across nine countries, over 90% of which is solar PV capacity. Earlier this year, Blue Elephant secured US$214 million in funding from European asset management company Infranity to support the development and construction of its European project pipeline.

Various European railway operators are seeking to either build or buy renewable energy capacity to power their infrastructure. Swedish developer Alight recently signed a PPA with the Danish railway operator for a 215MW agrivoltaics project in the country, and back in 2023, the French railway firm SCNF announced plans to build 1GW of new solar PV capacity by 2030.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

Image: Pacific Energy.
NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

December 9, 2025
Rooftop solar PV generated nearly twice the output of utility-scale solar throughout November 2025, maintaining a 1.9:1 ratio in Australia.
Image: Scatec

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

December 8, 2025
Norwegian renewable energy firm Scatec has signed equity deals for a massive solar-plus-storage project in Egypt and begun operations at a site in South Africa.
Connector Installation

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

December 8, 2025
Proper training and adherence to best field practices are necessary to halt the steady trend of PV connector failures resulting from poor workmanship, write Brian Mills and Grayson Maurer.
Alight denmark ribbon cut

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

December 8, 2025
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight Energy has commissioned a 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

December 5, 2025
WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh BESS Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.
Graph-PV-self-consumption-2018-2024

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

December 4, 2025
High power prices and increased energy storage usage have led to a sharp increase in self-consumption of solar power in Germany since 2022, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
