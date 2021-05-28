Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News

Russian oil firm energises 20MW solar plant featuring Hevel heterojunction modules

News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News

ReneSola Power eyes European growth and 2GW solar project pipeline

News

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Canadian Solar

Solar module manufacturer and developer Canadian Solar has launched a US$150 million fundraise to support its growth strategy and build out a substantial battery energy storage business.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member said on Thursday (27 May) that it plans to sell up to US$150 million of its shares through the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Canadian Solar said it intends to use the proceeds from its at-the-market equity offering programme (ATM) to “execute its long-term strategic growth plans” which include both its battery energy storage business and an energy storage project pipeline. It added that this may involve acquiring a business or assets, but also investing in strengthening its existing portfolio of solar projects. The sale is expected to close within roughly six months, with common shares to be offered through sales agent US Tiger Securities, the company said in a statement.

Canadian Solar has turned its attention to the rapidly growing battery energy storage sector this year, and included full-year guidance for battery storage shipments of 810 – 860MWh in its first quarter results last week. The Ontario-based solar technology and renewables group’s battery storage project development pipeline has nearly doubled to 17GWh, with 1.2GWh of projects currently under construction.

Canadian Solar also acquired a stake in and signed a strategic partnership with UK-based energy storage software firm Habitat Energy earlier in the month, and plans to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of this year.

The company reported a jump in both shipments and revenues in its first quarter results last month in spite of what president Yan Zhuang called a “challenging” year for the company, marked by rising costs of transportation and raw materials. Module shipments reached 3.1GW in the first three months of 2021, up 42% year-on-year, while total revenue and group margin stood at US$1.1 billion and 17.9% respectively, towards the top end of the company’s guidance.

More than 1.4GW of battery storage capacity came online in the Americas last year, according to a recent report from research group Wood Mackenzie, which has predicted that the region will overtake Asia Pacific in energy storage capacity over the next four years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, battery storage, canadian solar, sec, securities and exchange commission, solar module super league, us solar

Read Next

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

May 26, 2021
Solar electricity output in the US outpaced all other renewables and grew by nearly a quarter (24.3%) in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, new data from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

May 21, 2021
Spanish power company Iberdrola is working with car maker Mitsubishi’s power business to develop green hydrogen and battery energy storage projects.

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

May 20, 2021
Leading US residential solar and storage provider Sunrun has partnered with automaker Ford as the installer of home charging systems for its F-150 Lightning truck.

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

May 20, 2021
Canadian Solar has reported a jump in shipments and revenue, meeting the top end of its guidance, but warned of a challenging quarter for its manufacturing division after it slumped to a loss.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

May 20, 2021
As Canadian Solar's manufacturing arm slumps to a loss amidst soaring costs, Liam Stoker analyses how the 'Solar Module Super League' manufacturer is responding to the crisis.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021