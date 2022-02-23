Solar Media
News

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

News

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

News

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

News

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News
China’s cell capacity reached 198GW in 2021, up almost 50%. Image: Jinko Solar

China is expected to add 83 – 99GW of PV capacity every year from 2022 to 2025, while Europe is now its largest export market for solar products, according to a China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) report on the outlook for the PV industry over the next few years.

China’s PV industry continued to surge in 2021 despite COVID-19 complications, with exports reaching a record high, according to the CPIA report. For the first time, Europe represented China’s largest PV export market, although precise export figures were not provided.

The CPIA predicts that China will add between 232GW and 286GW of solar up to 2025, with 83 – 99GW set to be deployed in 2022. This is an upgrade on previous predictions made in the middle of last year.

While new installed capacity in China during 2021 was below expectations at the beginning of the year, it still reached a record high, with distributed solar accounting for more than 50% of total installs, said the report.

The output value of solar products from Chinese producers was RMB750 billion (US$118.7 billion) in 2021. Wafer output from China was 227GW, representing a 40.7% year-on-year growth, while solar cell output grew 47% on 2020 to reach 198GW. Module output from the country was up by 46% to 182GW.

Meanwhile, there have been new entrants to the polysilicon market in China. Baofeng Energy is planning 600,000 tons of production capacity, Qinghai Lihao is looking to develop 200,000 tons of production capacity, Jiangsu Runyang is aiming for 100,000 tons and Xinjiang Jinnuo is seeking 100,000 tons.

That said, the top five leading polysilicon, wafer and module companies’ production accounted for more than 80%, said the CPIA report.

The output of polysilicon in 2021 was 505,000 tons, up 28.8%, it added.

Additional reporting by Carrie Xiao.

cells, china, cpia, deployment stats, distributed solar, european union, export, modules, polysilicon, polysilicon production, wafers

Read Next

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

February 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi Solar has increased prices for its range of PV wafers, sending them to four-month highs amidst ongoing spikes in the polysilicon price.

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

February 21, 2022
Tongwei has warned of ongoing tight supply of solar PV materials after recording a jump in 2021 revenue in excess of 50%.

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

February 18, 2022
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS has begun selling its new Q.Peak DUO-G10 panel in Europe, which the company said is its “most powerful solar module ever”.

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

February 10, 2022
Renewable energy trade associations have hit out at a new tariff investigation request from a US solar manufacturer, warning that the filings could derail efforts to tackle the climate crisis and slow economic growth.

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

February 9, 2022
Auxin Solar has asked the US Department of Commerce to investigate whether Southeast Asia-based companies are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

February 7, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, ranks the top 50 module suppliers in the PV industry today, using the proprietary methodology developed at PV Tech, on the back of analysing several hundred companies supplying PV modules over the past 15 years.

Most Read

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

