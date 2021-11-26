Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

By Jules Scully
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News

Israel, Jordan sign deal to swap solar power for water

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rendering of 8minute Solar Energy’s Eland project in California, which will feature a 300MW / 1.2GWh energy storage system. Image: 8minute Solar Energy.

Faced with the threat of curtailment as more renewables enter the grid, utility-scale solar developers are heightening their focus on hybrid PV-storage projects to take advantage of demand for flexibility services and falling battery costs.

Noting that solar-plus-storage projects are already becoming commonplace globally, BloombergNEF forecasts that the majority (55%) of energy storage installs by 2030 will be built to provide energy shifting, such as storing solar to release later.

The research organisation said in a report published earlier this month that energy storage projects are growing in scale, increasing in dispatch duration and are increasingly paired with renewables. It forecasts that global energy storage installations will reach 345GW / 999GWh by 2030, requiring more than US$262 billion of investment.

One solar developer currently working on a host of hybrid projects is US-based 8minute Solar Energy, which last year secured a US$350 million letter of credit facility to help it accelerate a pipeline that includes more than 18GW of solar capacity and 24GWh of energy storage.

Almost all solar projects the company is developing in California have storage integrated, 8minute founder and CEO Tom Buttgenbach tells PV Tech Premium. “These power plants are really designed around the load. So we’ve gone away from designing around the resource, the sun,” he says.

“When the sun shines is when we charge our batteries, so there’s no curtailment issues in that regard. And we designed the system to be optimised to serve the load and get paid for that.”

An 8minute project of note is the 400MW Eland Solar & Storage Center near Los Angeles, California, which will feature a 300MW / 1.2GWh energy storage system, has a 25-year power purchase agreement in place with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and is set to begin operations next year.

Siting generation and storage installations together also provides grid benefits, Buttgenbach explains. “You do have problems if you have energy storage in the load centres and the generation is far away somewhere in the desert, then then you will have congestion on the transmission system,” he says. “But if you put the storage together with the generation, then your generator looks like a gas plant, you turn it on when the power is needed.”

The increasing prevalence of co-located solar-plus-storage in the US was revealed in a recent report from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, which showed 34% of solar (159GW) in the country’s interconnection queues at the end of 2020 was proposed as hybrids, up from 28% in 2019. By comparison, just 6% of both wind and natural gas projects in queues last year were proposed as hybrid.

This trend coincides with cost declines across residential, commercial and utility-scale solar-plus-storage systems in the US. Between 2020 and 2021, the cost of a utility-scale PV + battery energy storage system (BESS), DC-coupled with 100MW PV and 60MW / 240MWh BESS in the country fell by 11.55% to US$168 million, according to research from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

For an AC-coupled system of the same generation, output and capacity, the cost reduction was 12.26%, falling to US$167 million.

The continued decline in energy storage costs will also mean solar-plus-storage projects become an increasingly attractive option for commercial and industrial offtakers, according to Giuseppe Cicerani, head of business development generation integrated storage at Enel Green Power.

A developer and operator of renewables plants, Enel Green Power is set to boost its clean energy presence in the coming years as part of its parent company Enel’s new strategy of adding 43GW of solar and 9GW of energy storage capacity by 2030.

“As of today, energy storage, particularly if based on lithium ion batteries, is an effective tool to provide the adequacy and flexibility needs of the power systems with increasing presence of renewable generation, due to its ramping and fast response capabilities, easy siting and relatively short implementation time,” Cicerani says.

Enel Green Power acquired a 3.2GWdc portfolio of US solar and solar-storage projects earlier this year. The 24 development-stage projects, including 450MW of storage capacity, span six states and are expected to begin commercial operations in 2023.

With Enel Green Power bolstering its solar-storage development efforts, Cicerani touts the synergistic benefits in areas such as development, connection, and operations and maintenance when siting projects together. He said: “By 2030, we expect hybrid renewables + BESS to make up the majority of plants commissioned.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
8minute solar energy, colocation, cost declines, enel green power, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

November 24, 2021
Italian utility Enel will invest around €70 billion (US$78 billion) by 2030 to scale up its renewables and energy storage portfolio as it brings forward plans to reach net zero to 2040.

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

November 22, 2021
Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

November 22, 2021
The US House of Representatives has passed Joe Biden’s Build Back Better act, which now moves to the Senate where negotiations will continue over the legislation that includes clean energy and climate investments totalling US$555 billion.

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

November 19, 2021
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$2.6 billion in financing for the construction and operations of a portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in California and Texas.

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

November 18, 2021
US-based independent solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has hired Rahul Mathur as its new chief financial officer (CFO) in a continued build out of its leadership team

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

November 18, 2021
Renewables developer and investment firm Prospect14 has sold around 1GWdc of solar and solar-plus-storage projects in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black Friday Flash Sale - 50% off our subscriptions

24 hours only
Subscribe