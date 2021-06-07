Solar Media
Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

Image: Duke Energy.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has announced that construction has started on its 250MW Pisgah Ridge solar project in Navarro County, Texas.

Engineering and construction are being carried out by Moss, while Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the park, which is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2022.

A 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 102MW of the plant has been signed with pharmaceutical company Charles River Laboratories International, as it aims to source 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. A further two corporations have signed separate 15-year VPPAs for the remaining 148MW of capacity.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions was launched earlier this year as a new commercial brand that unifies products and services offered by several subsidiaries of utility Duke Energy, including Duke Energy Renewables, REC Solar and Duke Energy One. In Texas, it currently operates 500MW of solar and a 36MW battery storage facility.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our Texas solar portfolio, which will provide additional energy resources for the citizens of Texas to help meet their growing demand and need for a more diverse energy infrastructure,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

Last year saw Duke Energy Renewables start operations at its 100MW Lapetus solar plant, 280MWdc/200MWdc Holstein solar farm and its 200MWac Rambler solar project in Texas.

As part of efforts to become net zero by 2050, Duke Energy is aiming to reach 16GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025.

