Duke Energy powers two more solar PV plants in Florida

In less than a month Duke Energy powered four solar PV plants in Florida with a combined capacity of 300MW. Image: Duke Energy.

Utility Duke Energy has completed two more solar PV projects in northern Florida, adding 150MW to its portfolio.

These project additions in Florida come less than a month after the company powered another 150MW of community solar in the southern state which are all part of the company’s community solar programme, Clean Energy Connection.

The programme allows customers to subscribe to solar power and earn credits towards their electricity bills without the need to install any solar PV themselves.

Each plant has a capacity of 74.9MW, with one located in Bay County consisting of nearly 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels, while the other solar plant is located in Levy County and has more than 200,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.

“Not only are these new solar sites helping advance Florida’s clean energy transition, but they will also provide real savings to committed program subscribers and additional economic benefits to our communities,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

The growth of community solar in the US is expected to continue over the next five years, as it is set to more than double its current capacity of 5.2GW at the end of 2022. PV Tech Premium recently spoke with community solar developer Lightstar Renewables about the growth of the sector as well as implementing agrivoltaics to community solar projects.